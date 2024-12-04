Colbert Mocks Biden Pardon Backlash & Goes All Britney on Trump

Stephen Colbert opened his monologue on Tuesday night’s (December 3) episode of The Late Show by touching on the fallout over President Joe Biden pardoning his son Hunter for federal crimes.

The late-night host started by joking about how Biden’s decision is going to make it hard for the rest of the family when it comes to buying Christmas gifts for Hunter this year.

“Joe is in Africa, hiding from the fallout over his decision to give a blanket pardon to his son Hunter,” Colbert said. “I’m guessing his family is not thrilled with it either. It’s going to be hard for Jill [Biden] to match that Christmas gift. ‘Oh, oh, what’s this? Oh, memory foam slippers. Thank you. Thanks, Mom. By any chance, do these give me a decade of immunity from federal prosecution? No, okay. Is there a gift receipt?’”

He then turned his attention to the backlash from both sides of the political aisle. Colbert questioned whether the American public is really that upset about Biden’s decision since they just re-elected a convicted criminal in Donald Trump.

“Now, some of Joe’s fellow Democrats are also a little upset,” Colbert stated. “Colorado Senator Michael Bennet tweeted, ‘President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty, and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all.’”

“Okay, not sure how much interest Americans have in the idea of justice right now,” the comedian responded, before going all Britney Spears on Trump. “After all, we had an election, and we did just re-elect a guy whose slogan was ‘Like my crime? Then hit me baby one more time.”

He also mocked Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis, who said, “President Biden has a bigger family to think about because when you become president, your role is pater familias of the nation.”

“Yes, the President is the nation’s dad,” Colbert replied before saying, “We all remember FDR’s immortal words” and throwing to a spoof clip of Franklin D. Roosevelt making a speech.

“Dec. 7, 1941 a date which you promised to shovel the walk. Do it quick, or I will tell your mother, who’s also my cousin. Weird time to tell you, but there you go,” the mock FDR said in the clip.

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above.