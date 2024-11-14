Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of our Lives could have simply written Paul Telfer’s character Xander Cook as a one-dimensional villain. However, the show’s creative team recognized—due in no small part to Telfer’s talents as an actor—his potential as a romantic leading man. In fact, the pairing of Telfer and Linsey Godfrey, who plays Sarah, is one of soap opera’s most popular duos. Affectionately dubbed “Xarah” by the couple’s fan base, the husband and wife were almost separated forever by Xander’s unbalanced mother, Fiona, played by Serena Scott Thomas.

Now, a new hurdle awaits the two on Friday’s episode when Xander and a wheelchair-bound Sarah confront another obstacle related to her recovery.

TV Insider caught up with Telfer and Godfrey at the recent annual Day of DAYS fan event in downtown Los Angeles to chat with them about Telfer’s anniversary with the Peacock drama, working with Scott Thomas, and what turned Xander from an antagonist into a protagonist.

Xander’s a solid, romantic leading man—but once crossed or if his loved ones, especially Sarah, are in jeopardy, we quickly see a familiar side to him surface as evidenced by finding his mother, Fiona, about to harm Sarah.

Paul Telfer: Oh, thanks, mate. Obviously, they have to write it for me to do it. So, I’m glad that Ron [Carlivati, former head writer] gave me all that material to play with. For me, the anger, rage, tough guy stuff has been my bread and butter. The vulnerable little boy actually is, too. The deep profound grief [over his mother] was a new wrinkle. I think I may have been holding back on some of that. But I was ready to go there. Linsey and [my wife/actress] Carmen [Cusack] helped me get there and do my best work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days of our Lives (@dayspeacock)

And congrats on your 10-year anniversary with DAYS.

Telfer: Technically, it’s 10 years of shooting. I started as Damon [Victor’s henchman] in August of 2014 [before being cast as Xander], I believe. It’s ten years of shooting—not airing.

Was there a point when you realized Xander could do some bad things, provided he didn’t go too far, and be redeemed and integrated into Salem society?

Telfer: Only when they paired me with Linsey and Suzanne [Rogers, Maggie]. That’s when I realized there is a place for me. Prior to that, Xander would come into town, do something awful, and then, he’d get punished. Now, he has Sarah from whom he can beg for forgiveness.

Linsey, I’ve seen some troubled mother-in-law/daughter-in-law dynamics on soaps but Fiona tried to push a wheelchair-bound Sarah down a flight of stairs—to her death! Yikes! What was it like working with Serena?

Linsey Godfrey: I love Serena so very much. We bonded immediately. I appreciated how much she enjoyed [being] “behind the curtain of daytime.” At the end of the day, what we do is so different than other genres. The way we work is unique. You have to have a love for it. Serena walked in and said, “This is fun!” I love her so much. It was so easy to be with her and to be connected with her.

I thought for sure you were going down the stairs, but then, I realized daytime doesn’t have as many staircases as the olden days.

Telfer: [Laughs] We don’t have as many stairs as we used to!

Fortunately, Xander came to the rescue! How long will Sarah be in her wheelchair?

Telfer: There’s the [matter of the] serum, getting that from Kristen [Stacy Haiduk].

Godfrey: I’ve got to get up and around. That’ll be an interesting journey. It’s something I can relate to. [Note: Godfrey had a real-life recovery after being struck by a car in 2015, which resulted in her having two broken ankles.]

Telfer: The storyline has been a lot about how Xander has been affected by Sarah’s accident. During this time of transition, we start to see Xander and Sarah connect more. The love is still there.

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock