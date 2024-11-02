Dorit Kemsley Opens Up About Son Jagger’s Health Scare, 2-Week Hospitalization

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley got to go trick-or-treating with both children on Halloween after her son, Jagger, 10, recovered from a scary medical episode.

“The past month has been very difficult for our family,” Dorit shared on Instagram on Friday, November 1. “Jagger had two surgeries in under a week for septic hip [and] had to stay in the hospital nearly two weeks, and just when we thought it was all over, we had a setback this week.”

“Luckily, this incredibly brave, courageous little boy is a fighter (like Rocky, as he would say), and we were able to enjoy Halloween like he desperately wanted to. That made this Halloween extra special for all of us.”

In the post, Kemsley shared pictures of herself, husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, and their children — Jagger and younger sister Phoenix — dressed up as the titular family from The Flintstones.

Dorit also expressed her gratitude for “all of the doctors and nurses involved” at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles and for “all the love and support we’ve received from so many.”

And the reality personality commended her son for his resilience, writing, “I’m in awe and so proud of our little munchkin, his strength, positive mindset, and can-do attitude he’s maintained through everything he’s been through. Feeling blessed and hopeful that better days lay ahead. Yabba-dabba-doo from the Flintstones!”

Paul previously mentioned his son’s health issues in an October 15 Instagram post, writing, “Our little boy, Jagger, has been unwell for the last few weeks. Mommy and Daddy have been with him in the wonderful @cedarssinai. We wanted to publicly thank them and the [doctors] and nurses. We are still here, but he’s on the mend.”

Jagger’s health scare comes nearly six months after Dorit and PK announced their decision “to take some time apart and reevaluate [their] relationship” following nine years of marriage.