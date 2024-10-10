Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Law & Order: SVU is going after a federal judge (guest star Brett Cullen) in the October 10 episode of the long-running NBC drama, and in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) know just how complicated that makes the case.

In an episode entitled “Excavation,” devastating repressed memories come back to a woman when she finds an old notebook in her family home. Bringing charges in a decades-old crime proves even more difficult for Carisi when a powerful judge stalls the case.

The victim remembers Judge Andrews in her room, Benson tells Carisi in our video preview. “She said that he tried to play it off like she wet the bed,” she adds. “It’s a good cover story in case she woke up,” Carisi points out, then checks, “And Judge Andrews was at the hospital? So he knows everything that we know?” He does, and that’s a problem. But do they have enough to move forward?

“This is all still circumstantial,” Carisi warns her, but she argues, “We recovered the exact nightgown that was referenced in the journal and I sent it to the lab.” The problem is it’s a “long shot” to get DNA after 20 years, even with the technology they now have.

That’s when Judge Andrews, with his team of attorneys (including guest star Mark Moses), stops by to see Carisi. Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including why the judge is there.

Fans will get twice the Olivia Benson this week even without a crossover; Hargitay guest stars on Law & Order ahead of this SVU episode. “A guy creates this app that is essentially a person or more specifically the perfect boyfriend. It turns out there are lots of people who didn’t like this guy for creating this app,” Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid told us. “The reason this guy is killed turns out to be a very complicated and topical issue that brings Captain Benson into the fold. She becomes a pretty integral part of the episode. She has a pre-existing relationship with the defendant. It gets pretty intense, and I think it’s a really powerful episode.”

