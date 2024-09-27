‘Lost Monster Files’ Sneak Peek: New Discovery Series Searches for Abominable Snowman & More (VIDEO)

If Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster is your jam, Discovery Channel has an upcoming new series right up your alley in Lost Monster Files. As exclusively revealed first to TV Insider, the upcoming show will see investigators re-examining the case files of renowned cryptozoologist Ivan Sanderson for the first time in more than 50 years. This includes evidence and artifacts from his most compelling hunts for cryptids or legendary and unknown species.

A team of experts gained exclusive access to Sanderson’s detailed research and used it to take a second look at his most prominent unfinished cases. They will focus on present-day sightings such as the Abominable Snowman and Chupacabra to determine if modern science and technology can bring them closer to answers for these mysterious creatures.

Biologist Sanderson, who passed away in 1973, was the early founder of cryptozoology, or the study of unknown and legendary species. He is said to have amassed the most extensive collection of unexplained creature research. After his death, Sanderson’s archive was kept hidden until now. These experts will apply long-hidden insights and clues from Sanderson’s physical specimens, journals, and audio recordings to new field investigations, using today’s technologically advanced tools and evidence.

As seen in this exclusive sneak peek, Sanderson’s efforts made headlines, even appearing on The Tonight Show in 1963. The clip reveals some of the most astounding findings from his archive of unclassified creatures. Making up the team are field scientist and tech expert Charlie Mewshaw, cryptozoologist Brittany Barbieri, predator experts and wildlife trackers Troy Lillie and Justin Igualada, and former CIA officer and FBI agent Tracy Walder. They’ve come together with the overall aim of bringing fact to fiction and maybe even myth to reality by documenting one of these legendary creatures for the first time.

“Ivan Sanderson’s cryptozoology case files are by far the largest of its kind,” said Howard Lee, Discovery Networks president, in a release to announce the series. “It’s a treasure trove of fascinating information that the public has never seen before in this capacity – in fact, it’s the first time it will ever be showcased on TV. This series is full of history, science, government secrets, gritty field adventures, and exciting discoveries, topped off by the unexplained – the perfect mix for our audience.”

During the premiere, the experts will look into strange livestock mutilations in the Smoky Mountains that locals fear could be tied to the infamous Chupacabra, which has terrorized the Southwest for decades. Using journals and evidence from Sanderson’s archive, the team investigates a rash of deadly encounters in North Carolina to try and document this killer canine…and the possibility that the creature could be migrating east. Additional cases explored this season include the Abominable Snowman, the Kodiak Sea Monster, the Wildman of Minnesota, the Thunderbird of Pennsylvania, and the Ozark Gowrow.

Lost Monster Files premiere, October 9, 10/9c, Discovery Channel