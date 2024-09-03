Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bridgerton Season 4 is poised to look different from its past chapters as showrunner Jess Brownell recently teased some costume changes coming to the Ton.

The upcoming season, which will revolve around second-eldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and his love-to-be, Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), may have a new couple at the center of it all, but it’s also getting a little bit of a new look.

With Season 4 poised to begin filming this fall, Brownell told Los Angeles Times, “You might be getting a different season from Bridgerton. We always live in this perpetual spring in Bridgerton, but we’re playing around with the idea of fall… for the first time.” So, what could this possibly mean? Brownell noted possible color palette changes, as she stated, “It’s still going to be just as lush and colorful, but just more in those warm fall colors instead of the pastels.”

Part of the change from spring to fall Brownell said, “Some of that is about story and some of it is, honestly, just for practical reasons because we’re shooting in the fall.”

One thing is certain though, fans should anticipate Ha’s Sophie wearing silver, as she’s referred to as the “Lady in Silver.” For fans of Julia Quinn’s books, which inspired the hit Shondaland series, Benedict’s story sees him meet a mysterious Lady in Silver during his mother’s masquerade ball.

Their introduction is often compared to a Cinderella-type set-up in which the “prince charming” doesn’t know the identity of his true love until partway through the story. Only time will tell how Benedict and Sophie’s onscreen romance will unfold, but there’s surely plenty to look forward to.

As for Season 3’s main duo, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), Brownell teased, “We’ll keep our focus on the main couple in Season 4, but I do think more than with other couples, there’s a bit more to tell because Penelope is Lady Whistledown.” As fans will recall, Penelope outed herself as the gossip columnist in Season 3’s finale but planned to continue her writing without a pen name moving forward.

“I’m really curious to see what it’s like for Penelope being a public gossip columnist, seeing whether she’s going to be able to be accountable in a way she hasn’t been in the past, if she’s going to use her pen for more righteous means going forward,” Brownell added. Stay tuned for more as Bridgerton‘s fourth season gets underway, and let us know what you hope to see when the show returns to Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix