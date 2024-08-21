‘The View’ Co-Host Ana Navarro Rips Into Trump at DNC – Viewers React

The Democratic National Convention is pulling in impressive viewing figures at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and Tuesday night (August 20) saw The View‘s Ana Navarro take to the stage to blast former president Donald Trump.

Navarro took on hosting duties for Tuesday’s event, which saw speeches from Vice President Kamala Harris‘ husband, Doug Emhoff, and Barack and Michelle Obama. During her speech, Navarro opened up about fleeing communism and lent her support to Harris.

“Let’s be serious. Donald Trump and his minions call Kamala a communist. I know communism. I fled communism from Nicaragua when I was 8 years old. I don’t take it lightly,” Navarro began.

She continued, “And let me tell you what communist dictators do. And it’s never just for one day. They attack the free press. They call them the enemy of the people like Ortega does in Nicaragua. They put their unqualified relatives in cushy government jobs so they can get rich off their positions like the Castros do in Cuba. And they refuse to accept legitimate elections when they lose and call for violence to stay in power like Maduro is doing right now in Venezuela.”

“Now you tell me something. Do any of those things sound familiar? Is there anybody running for president who reminds you of that?” The View co-host asked. “And I know one thing, it’s not Kamala Harris.”

Earlier in the week, Navarro expressed her excitement over hosting at the DNC, telling her social media followers, “I’m a little refugee girl who fled communism, who fled Nicaragua at the age of eight, found freedom, found opportunity, found a home in America, and for me to have the chance to stand on that stage and help my girl, Kamala, make history and become the Democratic nominee, it’s just such a mind-blowing moment.”

Concluding her DNC speech, Navarro said, “Last night, we heard President Biden say that he loves his job, but he loves his country more. Every American needs to love our country more. Every American has the duty to put our country first. Country first before party, country first before political ambition, country first before habit.”

She finished by saying, “And in this election, putting country first means one thing and one thing only: voting for Kamala Harris.”

Viewers reacted positively to Navarro’s speech, with one X user saying, “@KamalaHarris needs this to be an ad…run it non stop in Miami area.”

“That was brilliant,” said another.

Another wrote, “She’s 100% correct.”

“@ananavarro was brilliant, bringing truth to light with passion and commitment,” said one commenter.

“She did not mince words,” added another.

However, others were annoyed that CNN and MSNBC cut away from Navarro’s speech.

Just as the DNC introduced CNN commentator Ana Navarro to speak to the delegates, CNN abruptly cuts away.

Just as the DNC introduced CNN commentator Ana Navarro to speak to the delegates, CNN abruptly cuts away.

“I thought it was a shame that CNN cut away as she took the stage. Thanks for sharing this,” said one viewer.

Another wrote, “I was pissed when they cut away @ananavarro on @CNN so I had to jump on a YouTube live stream to catch her speech. Like wtf @CNN.”

“So wrong!” said another.

SHAME ON @MSNBC for cutting out when @ananavarro came to the podium to speak. I'm disgusted ….after such an electrifying delegate count …my house is on fire with excitement and excitement and they took me down a peg by – TALK ABOUT FUCKING EGO.

Do better. So disappointed

Do better. So disappointed https://t.co/s381XprCoZ — CarrieM#proudnana (@mitchell_happy) August 21, 2024

“SHAME ON @MSNBC for cutting out when @ananavarro came to the podium to speak. I’m disgusted ….after such an electrifying delegate count …my house is on fire with excitement and excitement and they took me down a peg by – TALK ABOUT F****** EGO. Do better. So disappointed,” another added.

You can watch Navarro’s speech above.