The sport of competitive eating (and yes, it is a sport) has two titans. Joey Chestnut is a 16-time winner of the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Takeru Kobayashi has won six times. Now, Kobayashi comes out of retirement to take on Chestnut in Las Vegas in a competition called Unfinished Beef, and Netflix streams this ultimate dogfight live on Monday, September 2, at 3/2c.

Here, Chestnut and Kobayashi give a glimpse at their competitive natures and how they prep for a showdown such as this.

What’s your relationship like? Are you guys friendly at all?

Joey Chestnut: We’re ultra-competitive. I’m hopeful that, after the contest, we can get friendly. But we don’t have to be.

Takeru Kobayashi: We don’t have a relationship at all. Is it friendly or not friendly? There isn’t any contact between us.

How do you view your opponent?

Chestnut: He’s capable of pushing hard. And it’s going to be the biggest audience we’ve ever eaten in front of.

Kobayashi: It’s been 15 years since we went head-to-head. For me, [it’s about]my mental and physical prowess.

How do you normally eat a hot dog when you’re not trying to eat 70 of them in 10 minutes?

Chestnut: I love a chili cheese dog. I’ve even put kimchi on. But in contests, there’s no time for condiments.

Kobayashi: I actually eat hot dogs. On July 4, even in Japan, I will grill some with my wife. And I put a lot of mustard on.

How confident are you that you’ll win this time?

Chestnut: Very. It’s a matter of not being complacent. And staying hungry.

Kobayashi: I have a little bit more uncertain fear rather than just confidence.

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, Premieres Monday, September 2, 3/2c, Netflix