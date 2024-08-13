Beauty is a cutthroat business in Skincare. The IFC Films thriller starring Elizabeth Banks, who plays a celebrity aesthetician called Hope Goldman. She is gearing up to launch her own skincare line, but things get dicey when rival facialist Angel Vergara (Luis Gerardo Méndez) opens a new boutique directly across from her store. Talk about a real face-off.

Hope begins to suspect someone is trying to sabotage her reputation and business. She enlists the help of a new friend named Jordan (Outer Range’s Lewis Pullman) to find out who is looking to destroy her life. Things start to unravel from there.

The flick from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment was directed by Austin Peters (Give Me Future). Co-writers Sam Freilich and Deering Regan found some inspiration for the story from what happened to Dawn DaLuise, a skincare expert to the stars who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot against another aesthetician. The cast also includes American Horror Story and Pose star Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez and The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion. Here Banks, 50, opens up about the project and how playing Hope got her thinking about her own career.

I read you weren’t initially familiar with the true story the film was loosely inspired by. After you learned about Dawn DaLuise, did that change your approach to the role?

Elizabeth Banks: It didn’t affect me at all. I had a great script and made a lot of connections with the character. I already kind of knew where we were going. Austin Peters and I have had so many discussions about it. I do want to clarify I knew it was ripped from the headlines, but sort of in the way Cocaine Bear is ripped from the headlines.

Hope for me, I base her on so many other kinds of people. Everyone from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to Rachel Zoe paparazzi photos. Also, the aesthetician I went to in my 30s. She worked on Third Street and was confronted by the Kate Somerville conglomerate that opened on Melrose Place. So, I was very deep into the world of Hope Goldman when I read her story. Honestly, I was more intrigued by the story of the Jordan character in that there was a connection to The Bling Ring I had no idea about.

You have played so many women over the years. What made Hope stand out to you?

I love this character so much. I think by the end of this you are wondering if she is a victim or a villain. I also have a lot of connections in that she is a woman who is aging in an industry and town that prizes youth and beauty and what’s new above everything else. That alone. The pressure that creates on someone. I know that feeling. I’m a middle-aged actress in Hollywood. I get it. How much longer will I be relevant? How do I do my job? She is also so naive about technology, which I think is something we all can be. Technology is moving so quickly around us. I was saying this platform didn’t exist five years ago. We would have had to do this in person. The fact we are doing this right now [via Zoom] is amazing to me. Who knows where it’s going to be in five years?

So, I feel like everyone can relate in the sense of you think your business is one thing, but the business is changing all the time. How do you keep up? I think that creates a real desperation for her. On top of all that, there is online harassment that, unfortunately in my research, is very common and horrifying. I think it really pushes her over the edge into true paranoia. Then the movie becomes a mystery. Who is doing this to her? And what would you do if this happened to you? To take back that sense of control over her identity and dignity. That’s what is damaged for her. I can talk about this character forever. I loved everything about the movie.

You mentioned Jordan earlier. How was it working with Lewis?

I didn’t know Lewis’ work that much. I knew him from Top Gun: Maverick, which I thought he was great in. I have not really seen his work, and he blew me away. He was incredible in the film. I think his performance is amazing. I loved working with him. We had great chemistry. I have so much respect for what he is doing. I think he is the next new thing. I can’t wait to see what a big star he becomes.

Who has the best skin in Hollywood?

Charlize Theron.

How is it for you to dig into these complex characters at this stage of the game? You also are hosting Press Your Luck, producing, and doing all these things. Your hand is in so many different things.

You know I’ve come to realize my brand is just about building trust with an audience who knows I’m going to entertain them and deliver. However you consume me as a product, I just want to deliver for the audience. I’m having a lot of fun with it. I love not being in a box. I love that nobody can say they know what I’m going to do next because they don’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do next. I surprise myself.

Any update on if we’re getting a sequel to Cocaine Bear 2?

I have no update other than there are sharks eating cocaine off the coast of Brazil. I mean anything can happen. We’ll have to see.

What’s on your DVR or streaming queue right now? What are you watching?

I’m deep into House of the Dragon. I’m excited about that. I actually just got through the last Bridgerton season, which I was very satisfied with. I like the Bridgerton series. I love Beef. I thought it was amazing. Everyone is watching The Bear. I’m watching what everyone is watching. I also love game shows. I’m obsessed with Press Your Luck. I think we’ve done a great job combining a game show with a reality show. That I’m thrilled with. I also like to binge Below Deck.

Skincare opens in theaters August 16 and streaming TBA