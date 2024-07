Sport climbing is a nail-biter of a sport for fans to watch in all three forms — bouldering, speed, and lead — and it’s coming back for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The sport first debuted at the 2020 Games in Japan, and now fans can tune in to watch again this summer (sadly, no one will be scaling the Eiffel Tower for this game).

Here’s how and where to watch each day of competition. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Monday, August 5

4 a.m. – Sport Climbing & More (Paris Extra 1)

4 a.m. – Men’s Combined: SF (Bouldering) (Digital)

7 a.m. – Women’s Speed: Qualification (Digital)

9 a.m. – Men’s Combined, Women’s Speed (USA)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Sport Climbing & More (Paris Extra 1)

Tuesday, August 6

4 a.m. – Women’s Combined: Semifinal (Bouldering) (Digital)

7 a.m. – Men’s Speed: Qualification (USA)

Wednesday. August 7

4 a.m. – Men’s Combined: Semifinal (Lead) (Digital)

6 a.m. – Men’s Combined, Women’s Speed (E!)

6:35 a.m. – Women’s Speed: Final (Digital)

9 a.m. – Women’s Speed: Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Thursday, August 8

4 a.m. – Women’s Combined: Semifinal (Lead) (Digital)

5:45 a.m. – Men’s Speed, Women’s Combined (E!)

6:35 a.m. – Men’s Speed: Final (Digital)

Friday, August 9

4:15 a.m. – Men’s Combined: Final (Digital)

6:40 a.m. – Men’s Combined: Final (E!)

Saturday, August 10