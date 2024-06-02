‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’: Netflix Drops Teaser, Release Date (VIDEO)

While other archaeologists have their noses in their books, Lara Croft is outrunning fireballs, diving into caverns, and jumping from motorcycles in Netflix’s new teaser for the animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Netflix says that the series will start streaming on October 10 and will “chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer” following the events of the Survivor trilogy of video games (2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider).

“More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations,” the streamer adds. “Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.”

Hayley Atwell voices Lara in the series, while Allen Maldonado voices Lara’s tech expert and colleague Zip. And Earl Baylon, reprising his role from the video games, voices her trusted friend Jonah Maiava.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a Legendary Television production, is executive-produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Other executive producers include dj2 Entertainment’s Dmitri M. Johnson and Timothy I. Stevenson, Crystal Dynamics’ Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes, Tractor Pants’ Jacob Robinson, Powerhouse Animation’s Brad Graeber, and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 10, Netflix