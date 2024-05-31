‘Survivor’ Begs Fans to Show ‘Kindness’ & ‘Compassion’ Amid Fights and Online Hate

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor wrapped up its 46th season on May 22, but viewers (and several cast members) are still involved in heated debates that have become intensely personal and nasty.

Now, the show itself has stepped in to remind its fanbase to embrace “kindness” and “compassion” towards the contestants, noting, “who you see on screen are real people navigating this experience.”

In a rare message, the Survivor social media channels shared a statement on Thursday (May 30), that read, “One of the best things about the Survivor community is the passion, engagement and excitement around the show, gameplay and those brave enough to compete.”

It continued, “So, a reminder as we watch and discuss the entertaining competition, epic blindsides and emotional journeys these players go on, remember that who you see on screen are real people navigating this experience. Please consider embracing kindness, respect and compassion before commenting.”

While the show didn’t specify what exactly led to the warning message, it could possibly be related to the backlash against Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a contestant on Survivor 46 who voted for Kenzie Petty to win over her long-time ally Charlie Davis. This one vote swung things in Petty’s favor, denying Davis a tie-breaker situation.

“I have been pretty disconnected with graduation this week and the post finale flood of notifications, but I’ll again echo exactly what I said in my exit press and here. PLEASE STOP and DO NOT send Maria hate on my behalf. She does not deserve that and I don’t want that,” Davis wrote on X last week.

The contestants themselves have also been involved in back-and-forth fighting, particularly between Gonzalez, Venus Vafa, and Quintavius “Q” Burdette. This stemmed from a Cameo video in which Vafa claimed Gonzalez constantly trashed Davis while in the Jury Ponderosa.

“I’ve been quiet too long. I’m done taking her pathetic BS. Give me a microphone,” Gonzalez tweeted in response to Vafa’s claims.

Meanwhile, Burdette posted a video (now deleted) calling out Vafa for lying and saying she was fuelling drama.

In a since-deleted tweet, Vafa responded to Burdette, writing, “I could drop a bomb and light this whole season on fire. what happened to me out there was not ok. what happened afterwards was heartbreaking.”

Despite Survivor‘s well-intentioned message, it seems the drama from Season 46 isn’t close to being over.