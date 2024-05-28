Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview With the Vampire Newsletter:

[Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual assault.]

Delainey Hayles‘ Claudia revealed harrowing details about her time away from Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Episode 3, “No Pain.”

In “No Pain,” Claudia briefly reveals dark truths about what she endured while held captive by the vampire Bruce (Damon Daunno) years prior. She and Louis have been telling the coven that Bruce was their maker, not Lestat, and that he killed himself in front of them, prompting their journey to Europe to find more bloodsuckers. She revealed physical attributes that only she could know to Louis to help keep their story straight, and she eventually detailed the more horrific abuse she suffered at the vampire’s hands.

Hayles tells TV Insider that this is Claudia desperately seeking connection with Louis. “She is in a way begging him to ask her more about herself because he never really does that,” she says. While Claudia has been urging Louis all season long to find himself outside of his bonds with her and Lestat, Claudia still wants love and care from Louis at her core.