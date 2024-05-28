On Tuesday’s edition of The View, Sunny Hostin had some major updates to share about her authorial career — which may soon dovetail into television producing, too!

Hostin’s latest beach read novel, Summer on Highland Beach, has just hit shelves as of Tuesday, May 28, and the attorney-turned-show cohost-turned-novelist revealed that this book is a “love letter” to those fans who wanted to see its central character, Oliva, experience some new emotional growth.

The setting of the story is, like the first two novels in her “Summer Beach” series, located at a historically Black beach. This time, it’s Highland Beach, where Hostin visited and was told by locals it is “sacred” territory thanks to its centuries-old connection to Frederick Douglass.

When asked by cohost Joy Behar, who was mortified after reading out some of the racy passages of her book, whether her bedroom scenes are drawn from her own life, Hostin clarified that she actually has a writers’ room for those love scenes, and it’s her team who can take credit for the juiciest bits of her books.

Hostin also had some very exciting updates to share when it comes to the in-the-works adaptation of her first novel Summer on the Bluffs.

“It’s gonna be on Prime [Video at] Amazon. They just greenlit the pilot,” she confirmed on the show, echoing initial reporting by Variety from December 2023. “I’m really excited about it. They have the option for all three books, so hopefully sometime very soon you will see Summer on the Bluffs on Prime Amazon.”

“Octavia Spencer is actually my producing partner, and if she has time she’ll be in it,” Hostin continued, adding some new news about the show. “It’s been a pinch-me moment. This kid from the South Bronx project actually may have something on television… I can’t believe it.”

Hostin first founded Sunny Hostin Productions in 2021; meanwhile, Octavia Spencer has her own production company, Orit Entertainment, which launched in 2019 and previously produced the series Truth Be Told and Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

The live audience members of The View were all then treated to signed copies of Hostin’s book.

