French Open 2024 TV Schedule on Tennis Channel & NBC Sports
The second Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar features the world’s best players competing on the red clay courts of Roland-Garros for the French Open in Paris May 26-June 9.
Novak Djokovic (pictured above) seeks a second straight (and fourth overall) French Open title, while 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is likely playing in his final Roland-Garros event. Nadal faces a tough first-round opponent in No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.
Other contenders include 2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner and 2023 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, though both have struggled with injuries of late.
On the women’s side, Poland’s Iga Świątek is the clear favorite as she tries for three consecutive French Open wins. She’ll face the likes of two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and reigning US Open winner Coco Gauff.
Tennis Channel, Peacock and NBC combine to televise and stream the tournament. NBC’s coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
All Times Eastern.
Sunday, May 26
First Round: 5am-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
First Round: 12-3pm, Peacock
Monday, May 27
First Round: 5am-3pm, Tennis Channel
First Round: 11am-3pm, NBC
First Round: 11am-5:30pm, Peacock
Tuesday, May 28
First Round: 5am-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 29
Second Round: 5am-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Thursday, May 30
Second Round: 5am-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Friday, May 31
Third Round: 5am-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Saturday, June 1
Third Round: 5am-1pm, Tennis Channel
Third Round: 12-3pm, NBC
Third Round: 12-5:30pm, Peacock
Sunday, June 2
Fourth Round: 5am-1pm, Tennis Channel
Fourth Round: 12-3pm, NBC
Fourth Round: 12-5:30pm, Peacock
Monday, June 3
Fourth Round: 5am-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Tuesday, June 4
Quarterfinals: 5am-12pm, Tennis Channel
Quarterfinals: 2-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 5
Quarterfinals: 5am-12pm, Tennis Channel
Quarterfinals: 2-5:30pm, Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 6
Women’s Semifinals: 6am-2pm, Tennis Channel
Women’s Semifinals: 11am-2pm, NBC & Peacock
Friday, June 7
Men’s Semifinals: 8am-4pm, Tennis Channel
Men’s Semifinals: 11am-3pm, NBC & Peacock
Saturday, June 8
Women’s Final: 9am-2pm, NBC & Peacock
Sunday, June 9
Men’s Final: 9am-2pm, NBC & Peacock