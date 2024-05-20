Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

When Abi Carter performed Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie in her American Idol audition, the judges predicted big things. Katy Perry mentioned Top 10 material while Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie went as far as to throw out that they may have heard the winner. The three were right as the 21-year-old from Indio, California was named the 2024 Idol champ based on the nationwide vote.

After host Ryan Seacrest broke the news she closed the May 19 finale with a tearful rendition of the song that earned her the platinum ticket. Carter went from performing at farmer’s markets and street fairs to sharing the stage with the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and winning the iconic singing competition.

We caught up with the latest Idol champ the morning after to reflect on her storybook ending…or beginning.

What was it like to hear your name called as the next American Idol?

Abi Carter: It was incredible, but I felt so numb. Fantasia said it right last night. That when she was looking back at her winning moment she felt very numb. It’s unreal.

How has it been adjusting to being a public figure, even with what you see on social media?

The funny thing is we haven’t really been able to experience the in-person stuff. I think we’re about to find that out. That’s going to be really cool. We’ll see what happens on that end. The social media response has been overwhelming. When I auditioned for the show, I had 200 followers on all social media platforms combined. So to wake up this morning with 170,000 followers on Instagram. I haven’t even checked the other platforms. It blows you out of proportion. I was a homeschooled kid who had one friend at a time. To be here at this point in life, where it feels like you’re kind of in a fishbowl, it’s crazy.

The finale was extra special because it was Katy Perry’s last night after seven seasons. How was it getting to know her? What has been the best piece of advice she has given you?

She has not only been the sweetest person but the most just kind, thoughtful, and caring. I think I got something from every single one of the judges. I think Luke and Lionel were telling me to continue to grow. She was telling me to be myself. I think the cool thing is I was able to take both of those things and use them going forward. Her just telling me to continue being me was very helpful. It is very easy to look at these people that you are surrounded by, who are in different genres and have different talents and ranges and vocal abilities, and think, “I need to be more like them. I need to change myself so I’m more like them because people seem to like them more.” So, I think her just telling me to be myself was the most helpful piece of advice I could get.

Who was your favorite or most impactful mentor for you this season?

Every person was just so amazing. I really loved Jon Bon Jovi last night. I think he was as kind and helpful on camera as he was off-camera. He was always asking questions that were relevant. They were personalized to you. He was wonderful

Tell me about your single “This Isn’t Over.” I feel this is the perfect song for the moment.

I wrote the song during this process. It was a healing process for me. I was thinking about who I was before all of this. I remember going into this whole thing of being on American Idol and being a singer. I was told I would never be a singer by somebody who should have loved me more than anybody else in the whole world. I had to grow up and become stronger and fight for that little kid in me. I felt like I was at a point in my life where I was doing the things I’ve always wanted to do. So, to put out this song at a time when it is most relevant to me is just really incredible. The love and support this has gotten have been amazing.

Your audition struck a chord. Have you watched it back?

I can’t watch my audition without completely crying, to be honest. I think it’s as emotional for me now as it was for me at the moment.

It seems like you have a strong family base. How important were they in helping you get through this high-pressure time?

My family was at every single show. I’m super lucky to live where I do. My house is only two-and-a-half hours away from where we were filming the show. My family has been able to support me every single step of the way. Reflecting on that is kind of crazy. I remember in the beginning I had to ask them to slow down a little bit. There were a lot of decisions I was finding I wanted to make on my own. Everybody loves to give their input when you have such a supportive family. So it has been cool to grow together. For them to learn how to trust me and for me to learn how to trust them. It has been a really cool process.

It was fun to see you do those rock performances. For you, was there a particular performance that you think really showed your range and what you were capable of to the audience?

I think my clarity moment was when I did “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. That was a very big break for me because it showed me I could do more than sitting behind the piano and singing. Not that doing that wasn’t enough, but I do think my growing as a person and getting into this versatility was what got me this far. I’m not sure who I am as an artist personally. I think I’m still working on it and growing. I’m really excited to see how this whole process continues to go and changes me both as a person and an artist.

As look to the future, what’s next for you? What do you think the next couple of years will be like?

I want to keep writing songs. I want to keep releasing songs. I hope I can release an album. I want to start playing shows and hopefully tour. I want to do all of the artist’s things. I want to do all the music stuff. That’s my plan.

Do you have a dream collaboration? Billie Eilish did surprise you with a video during the finale lending her support and giving you kudos for the job you did covering her song.

There are so many people. It’s hard to know what doors have been opened, but I’m excited to find out. I’ve been an absolute fan of Billie Eilish my entire life. Same with Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp, and Gracie Abrams. There are so many people I would love to work with one day.