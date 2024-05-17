Chris Pratt Pays Tribute to His Stunt Double Tony McFarr After Sudden Death

Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his friend and former stunt double, Tony McFarr, who died on Monday (May 13) at 47 years old.

Antonio “Tony” McFarr worked as Pratt’s stunt double on numerous projects, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, two of the Jurassic World films, and the 2016 movie Passengers.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double,” the Parks and Recreation star wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday (May 16). “We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

McFarr passed away on Monday at his home just outside Orlando, Florida, according to TMZ. A cause of death has not yet been reported. His mother told the outlet that McFarr’s death was “unexpected and shocking” as her son was “healthy and active.”

In his tribute, Pratt recalled an incident on the set of Guardians Vol 2 when McFarr suffered an injury.

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again,” The Terminal List actor wrote. “He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional.”

McFarr and Pratt first worked together in 2015 for Jurassic World, and the two soon formed a close friendship and working relationship. The stunt double would continue to work with Pratt on 2016’s sci-fi film Passengers, 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and the 2018 Jurassic World sequel, Fallen Kingdom.

“He’ll be missed,” Pratt concluded. “My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

The Garfield Movie star also shared several photos of him and McFarr on various movie sets on his Instagram Stories.

In addition to his collaborations with Pratt, McFarr also did stunt work on blockbuster hits such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Captain America: Civil War. On television, his credits include The Gifted, Creepshow, MacGyver, Ballers, and more.