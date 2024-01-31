Ask any of Jonathan Roumie’s costars in The Chosen what it’s like to work with the 49-year-old actor as he beautifully inhabits the complicated Jesus of Nazareth and there are no pauses or loss of words in their response.

For example, Elizabeth Tabish, who plays devoted follower Mary Magdalene—the first person He heals onscreen—praises Roumie’s honesty and credibility. “There are moments where you catch yourself and [go], ‘Oh, it’s really Jesus,’” she says.

Noah James (Apostle Andrew) notes, “Jonathan has set the standard for being a good castmate and partner.” Adds Amber Shana Williams (follower Tamar): “Not everyone is as kind as [their] character, but he really is.”

Roumie, who was baptized Greek Orthodox but later converted to Roman Catholicism (his mother, from Ireland, is also a practicing Catholic), doesn’t take representing the Son of God lightly. Here, he talks about lacing up the sandals and how doing the show changed his spirituality.

The Chosen isn’t the first time you’ve portrayed Jesus. (Roumie played a more classic Jesus in films Heart of Mercy and creator Dallas Jenkins’ The Two Thieves.) How did your interpretation of Him evolve?



Jonathan Roumie: The first thing I did was create an accent that, to me, was at least regional. I grew up with a father from Egypt and Arab family members, and my aunt is from Palestine, so it made sense to borrow it from that. It was a little rougher [originally] than it is now because I hadn’t had a whole lot of time to refine it. But that became my entry into the character. It hasn’t drastically changed. If you watch the first four or five seasons of The Simpsons, Homer’s voice [Dan Castellaneta] isn’t quite where it is now, and all of the voices settle in after awhile. I think I’ve settled in.

I love that you just brought The Simpsons into this interview.

I’m friends with Bishop Robert Barron [theologian and host of PBS’s Catholicism], and whenever we hang out we are literally making Simpsons references and doing Homer impressions. You appreciate greatness wherever you find it, you know?

What kind of conversations have you had with Dallas or others about your portrayal of Jesus?

I think when somebody is cast for a role, hopefully 95 percent of the work is already present in what they did in the audition—or in their personalities—especially with television. “Kindness in the eyes” is something I’ve heard a lot about my portrayal. There are moments when Dallas is just fine-tuning my performance, because he’s very clear about what he wants. Sometimes, I might have an approach and I’ll convince him to try it my way. He’ll be like, “Yeah, that was better” or “No, just do it the way I told you the first time.” [Laughs] You win some and you lose some.

Are you thinking ahead to the carrying of the cross and the Crucifixion scenes that you’ll inevitably have to do?

I think about what it could look like. I have a lot of questions and ideas about my approach to it. But I can’t really focus on it until we’re going to prepare for it because my mind has to be present with whatever the scenes are that we’re doing now.

How do you think The Chosen’s version of His final moments will differ from other portrayals?

We’ve had a lot more time for people to build a relationship with Jesus, so it probably won’t have to be as gruesome as, let’s say, The Passion of the Christ, as beautiful as that was. Mel [Gibson, who directed the 2004 film] took 72 hours, if you’re including the Resurrection, [and turned it] into two and a half hours [of movie time]. We’re taking eight hours every season to tell a few weeks.

Do fans ever treat you like you’re actually the Savior?

When people meet me, they tend to have a similar emotional response to me as they do the character. They know I’m not Jesus, but they call me Jesus. I’m always looking for ways to make that distinction. I just don’t think it’s healthy for me to try to perpetuate the concept that I am the sinless Son of God, which I am clearly not. [Laughs] So, I try to gently receive the encounter with the spirit of Jesus. I try to do that without saying, “I’m not Jesus and I won’t sign this until you call me Jonathan.” The strangest example of that is when I met the Pope for the second time and he said, “Oh, it’s Jesus.”

Pope Francis recognized you?

The Pope. As a Catholic, I’m like, “Only on TV. Only on TV.” And he laughed. It can be surreal at times.

How has this job impacted your spirituality?

It’s completely deepened my faith and affected my relationship with God. It makes me want to be a better version of myself and the best human being possible. I’ve been put here to play this character for a reason, I believe. And if that’s to allow people to get closer to their faith and to develop a relationship with God, then what more could I ask for as an actor? How many times in an actor’s career do you get an opportunity to have a real tangible impact on someone’s life?

