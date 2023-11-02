‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Decisive Wildcard Tournament Semifinals Victory

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, November 2, 2023 episode of Jeopardy!]

Following his recent victory, writer Dave Rapp from Valley Village, California, was promptly slotted into the initial Jeopardy! Wildcard Tournament semifinal, where he went against Yoshie Hill, a program support specialist from Colma, California, and Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota.

However, as the game went on, it was apparent who would come out on top and move on to the finals of the Wildcard Tournament.

Although she dropped down $3,200 after finding the first Daily Double, Emily was still on top, going into Double Jeopardy with $4,600, Dave with $4,200, and Yoshie at $1,200. However, when she found the second Daily Double, Emily was able to add $6,000, then the third and last, adding another $4,000 to her score.

Host Ken Jennings couldn’t help but joke about her finding all three Daily Doubles alongside her streak of correct answers. With over two dozen correct answers on the way, Emily led the scores going into Final Jeopardy with $25.800, Dave with $11,800, and Yoshie at $9,200.

In the category of “Ancient Geography” was the following clue: Britain became an island less than 10,000 years ago, as warming weather & melting ice filled in this sea. Although Emily and Yoshie were both correct, with Yoshie doubling her score, Emily won the game without having to add anything at all, advancing with $25,800.

“well, that was a decisive victory,” one Jeopardy subreddit user posted. “I figured it would be Emily, she has a diverse knowledge base and GREAT buzzer speed. I think she’s pretty likely to take it all,” another responded.

Meanwhile, on the social media site formally known as Twitter, users echoed similar sentiments.

Check out the reactions on X below.

