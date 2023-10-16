‘Dancing With the Stars’: Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber Talk Disney 100 Night (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
“We made it to Disney 100. I’m so excited. That was my goal: ‘I just have to make it to Disney!'” Alyson Hannigan, one of Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 32 celebrities, shares.

Ahead of the special night celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary on October 17, TV Insider spoke with Hannigan and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, about reaching this point in the competition, how she’s been doing, and more.

The pair are going to be performing a Jazz dance to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, and Farber teases to expect “lots of knee pads. Lots of fun stuff. We’re trying things. Aly’s definitely moving at the speed of light.” Quips Hannigan, “it might be a candle light.”

Hannigan’s impressing her partner so far. “I can’t get mad at Alyson — not that I get mad at anyone — because I see how hard she’s trying, and it’s really showing,” Farber says. “This is a really quick dance, and she’s getting it. … She’s growing, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what Alyson is up to.”

The TV star came into this expecting the physical demands of the competition but admits she wasn’t anticipating. the “mental and the emotional and just dealing with a lifetime of baggage,” which has been “freeing” to forget about because she doesn’t have time to deal with it.

“I just want to be better for myself each week. I’m just competing with myself. And now that I’ve made it to Disney week, I really want to make it to Halloween and then maybe another one that hasn’t been announced,” Hannigan says.

Watch the full video above for much more from Hannigan and Farber about her progress and the competition thus far, as well as how she’s been bonding with the other contestants.

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

