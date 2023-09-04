Remembering Little Richard, a ‘Futurama’ Pandemic, Comedy Central’s ‘Office Race,’ Secrets of Penthouse

A documentary explores Little Richard’s musical and cultural legacy. Futurama satirizes the pandemic, circa 3023. Saturday Night Live’s Beck Bennett stars in a comedy about a workplace rivalry set against a marathon race. A&E delves into the sordid history of Penthouse and its founder, Bob Guccione.

Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

“Everyone was beholden to him,” says Mick Jagger of the pioneering rocker Little Richard, the subject of a spirited biographical documentary that explores the Black and queer roots of rock ’n’ roll as represented by this flamboyant and influential superstar. Among those weighing in on the triumphs and contradictions of his colorful life: Billy Porter, Nona Hendryx, John Waters, Nile Rodgers, Tom Jones, and Sir Paul McCartney, who confesses he used to stand on a desk to channel Little Richard. He wasn’t alone.

Matt Groening/Hulu

Futurama

Guest voice Bill Nye, whose preserved “science guy” head survives in the year 3023, is heralded as a “super spreader of truth” in an episode satirizing the future world’s reaction to yet another pandemic. This time, the symptoms include rage—naturally, Leela (Katey Sagal) succumbs early on—and while Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) develops a vaccine “as potent as it is untested,” his colleague Hermes (Phil LaMarr) believes voodoo might be the best cure.

Comedy Central

Office Race

Movie Premiere 8/7c

Well-timed for the Labor Day holiday, a new workplace comedy movie stars Saturday Night Live veteran Beck Bennett as Pat, an unambitious slacker of an office worker who is motivated to get off the couch when his obnoxious and running-obsessed work rival (Community’s Joel McHale) gets promoted over him. Pat sees an upcoming marathon race as the best chance to one-up his nemesis, but can he possibly get into shape in time? Co-stars with solid comedy cred include Kelsey Grammer, Alyson Hannigan, J.B. Smoove, Erinn Hayes and fellow SNL player Sasheer Zamata.

Secrets of Penthouse

9/8c

Over four hours in two nights (concluding Tuesday), a new Secrets of limited series charts the rise and fall of porn merchant Bob Guccione, whose graphic Penthouse magazine earned him a fortune, while his lifestyle caused ruptures within his family. The first night covers the rise of the magazine in the 1970s, Guccione’s sexual relationships with the magazine’s “pets,” the filming of the infamous Caligula and the furor over publishing nude photos of the first Black Miss America, Vanessa Williams.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: