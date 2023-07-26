Where the ‘Ship Hits the Fans Subscribe to our Riverdale Newsletter:

Sisters reunite in the July 26 installment of Riverdale Season 7. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at Polly Cooper’s (Tiera Skovbye) return to the titular town in the clip from Episode 16 (above).

In Riverdale Season 7 Episode 16, everyone’s doing a little sexual exploration. Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton), and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly and learns about her sister’s new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books.

Polly has returned to Riverdale in the above clip to retrieve the last copy of her sex tape from Betty. She says she was “hoodwinked” into making the sex tape on her wedding night when she first got to NYC. “I spent a year trying to track down every copy I could find,” she tells her sister. “Thought I got them all.”

While she doesn’t want people seeing her sex tape, Polly does sing the praises of her sexy new career as a burlesque performer. As she tells Betty, she got into burlesque by first being rejected by the Radio City Rockettes. “And then, I saw Gypsy Rose Lee perform at the Ziegfeld Follies and I thought, ‘That is what I want to do.'” Betty has no reason to worry about Polly in this new line of work, she assures, as she’s proud of her career.

“It’s on my terms, I make good money, people respect me, and I respect myself.” Polly’s not the only burlesque lover in the family. As Betty reveals to her sibling, “I did a little burlesque show of my own, just for one person: Archie.”

See what else unfolds between the Cooper sisters in “Stag,” airing Wednesday night on The CW. Riverdale is currently in its final season.