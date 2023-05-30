Apple TV+ isn’t the only one with a lasso that matters!

Like a 30 for 3o for Yellowstone fans, Prime Video‘s just-dropped docuseries The Ride is a no-holds-barred look at the Pro Bull Riding Teams Series. Launched in 2022, PBR (not to be confused with Pabst Blue Ribbon, although we get it) is a league made up of eight teams that compete in head-to-head, five-on-five game matchups. Each rider’s goal: Stay on as many bulls as possible and earn the highest aggregate score to win games across a 28-game regular season and advance to the championship tournament in Las Vegas.

But it’s about more than just the arenas full of screaming WWE-caliber fans or how bull riding is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. It’s also an absorbing and surprisingly intimate profile of several cowboys who literally put their lives on the life for the love of the sport. Bones are broken, wives are terrified, and things are dislocated. One guy (the perfectly named Chase Outlaw) has a list of injuries so insane, you can’t even understand how he’s still upright, much less riding.

Even more insane is how grounded these guys are. The cowboys showcased in the eight episodes come off as affable athletes who maintain a refreshingly humble respect for their colleagues and competitors. There are no divas, no D-bags. Most are family-oriented, friendly sorts who just happen to have a thing for mounting massive, 2,000-pound beasts and having the crap bucked out of them.

In the above exclusive clip, another brave soul — Ezekiel Mitchell — opens up about being one of the few Black bull riders in the sport. Explaining how he “can’t think of a time in my life that I didn’t want to be a cowboy,” Zeke recalls how he got into the rodeo life, while his father Danny gets frank about the discrimination his son has faced in and out of the ring. “I know it’s hard,” admits the horse dentist, whose equine clients inspired Zeke to saddle up. “[But] he’s broken the barrier. People just need to be willing to accept change.”

And that is no bull.

