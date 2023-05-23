Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Begins — Here’s How Much It Costs

Netflix is making sure the cost of sharing your password is steep.

Netflix announced it is rolling out its password-sharing crackdown plan in an email to subscribers on Tuesday, May 23 (plans for the crackdown rollout were announced to shareholders in April). Unauthorized users in the U.S. will soon be locked out of their profiles and prompted to create another. Account holders can subscribe to an additional monthly fee to keep those out-of-network user profiles running. It will just cost an extra $7.99 per profile per month.

This makes Netflix’s most expensive subscription offering (Premium with two extra profiles) cost nearly $40 per month ($35.97), further cementing its place as the most expensive streaming service (at $15.49/month, even its Standard plan costs more than other ad-free subscriptions at competing streamers). Netflix’s cheapest option, Standard with Ads, costs $6.99/month.

Only Netflix Standard and Premium subscribers can add out-of-network profiles. Standard subscribers can add one extra member, while Premium subscribers can add a max of two. Here’s the new cost breakdown for each plan straight from the Netflix Help Center:

Standard with Ads

Price: $6.99/month

What You Get: “Ad-supported, all but a few movies and TV shows available, unlimited mobile games; Watch on two supported devices at a time; Watch in Full HD.”

Basic

Price: $9.99/month

What You Get: “Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games; Watch on one supported device at a time; Watch in HD; Download on 1 supported device at a time.”

Standard

Price: $15.49/month — extra member slots can be added for $7.99 each/month

What You Get: “Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games; Watch on two supported devices at a time; Watch in Full HD; Download on two supported devices at a time; Option to add one extra member who doesn’t live with you.”

Premium

Price: $19.99/month — extra member slots can be added for $7.99 each/month

What You Get: “Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games; Watch on four supported devices at a time; Watch in Ultra HD; Download on six supported devices at a time; Option to add up to 2 extra members who don’t live with you; Netflix spatial audio.”

The U.S. cost is around the same as the costs in Canada (CAD $7.99) and New Zealand (NZD $7.99). In Portugal, adding an extra profile costs €3.99 per month, and in Spain it’s €5.99. In parts of Latin America, it cost $3 (per Forbes). For comparison, it costs less to subscribe to Apple TV+ ($6.99/month) and Peacock Premium ($4.99/month).