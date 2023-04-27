Quotes Quiz With Bellamy Young: Test Your TV Knowledge Alongside ‘Scandal’ Star (VIDEO)

Scandal lovers, lend us your ears.

Bellamy Young knew how to deliver a zinger as First Lady-turned-President Mellie Grant. But she’s churned out a collection of memorable characters throughout her time on the small screen. Young stopped by the TV Insider office to test her memory with our new Quotes Quiz series. Before you watch her guess who said which line in the video above, try your hand at the same test we gave her in the quiz below.

In the challenge there are six quotes from Young’s various TV characters. We compiled memorable one-liners from Mellie Grant, Dr. Grace Miller of Scrubs, Jessica Whitly of Prodigal Son, Beth Clemmons of Criminal Minds, and more. Young nailed each. Can you do the same?