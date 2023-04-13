‘Blindspotting’: Jasmine Cephas Jones Teases ‘Even Funnier, More Chaotic’ Season 2

“Welcome back to the ordeal,” young mom Ashley Rose (Jasmine Cephas Jones) says straight-to-camera in the return of Blindspotting, Starz‘s vibrant comedy set in cross-cultural Oakland, California.

Season 2 picks up nine months after the events of the 2021 finale, which featured Ashley’s jailhouse wedding to true love Miles (Rafael Casal), her partner of 12 years, and the father of her son Sean (Atticus Woodward).

“Ashley’s loyal, honest, and loving character is challenged,” Jones says. “She isn’t coping with her trauma in a healthy way. She loses herself down a path of self-destruction.”

Things that don’t help that spiral: living (and clashing with) her mother-in-law, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and a “family visit” with Miles, whose world in prison is a stark contrast to her own. But what could be dark subject matter is far from it thanks to Jones and the series’ unique mashup of genres, which includes naturalistic scenes like Ashley comforting Sean, as well as dance sequences and spoken word.

“This season is even funnier, more chaotic, and artistically driven in storytelling,” Jones teases. “It’s dope!”

Blindspotting, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, April 14, 9/8c, Starz

