Nominations Announced for 58th ACM Awards on Prime Video

The Academy of Country Music has announced the nominations for the 58th ACM Awards, which is set to stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11, at 8 pm ET, from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the ceremony, which celebrates country’s biggest stars and emerging talent. The show will feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide.

For those that can’t catch the ceremony live, a full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Miranda Lambert makes ACM history with her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing Reba McEntire with 16. Lambert is also up for four other awards.

This year’s nominations are led by HARDY, who is up for seven awards, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson leads the way for women, with six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

SONG OF THE YEAR

Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy

She Had Me At Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

58th Academy of Country Music Awards, Live, Thursday, May 11, at 8 pm et, Prime Video

