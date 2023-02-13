Super Bowl LVII Ratings Revealed — How Many People Tuned In?

The Super Bowl pulled in quite an audience as the annual sporting event enticed viewers with an exciting match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, a bevy of Super Bowl ads and a highly-anticipated halftime performance from Rihanna drew in TV viewers of all kinds as the big game aired on Fox. So, how many people tuned in? Super Bowl LVII pulled in an average of 113 million viewers across all platforms.

The number outranks the 2022 Super Bowl which averaged 112.3 million viewers across all platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year’s breakdown reveals the live broadcast drew in 99.18 million viewers, while 1.9 million tuned in via Telemundo’s Spanish telecast, and 11.2 million streamed via digital platforms.

Previously, ratings for the Super Bowl only measured the number of devices in use during the game, in that case, 6 million devices streamed this year’s festivities per numbers reported by NBC Sports. Exact numbers for Fox’s streaming figures are unclear at time, but according to the network, halftime performer Rihanna attracted 118.7 million viewers.

While viewers will have to stand by for additional figures to be released, Super Bowl LVII currently competes with past Super Bowl broadcasts, but by comparison of the 2022-2023 TV season, the game places first in front of the second-most watched primetime telecast of the NFL’s AFC Championship game which aired January 29.

More than three-quarters of Kansas City and Philadelphia-based viewers were tuned into the game with Kansas City recording a 52.0 rating/87 and Philly pulling in a 46.3/77. What do you think about those ratings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below.