Andy Richter on ‘American Auto,’ Oscar nominated ‘Breathe,’ Historic Heists and Rugged Weeks, State of the Union
Andy Richter visits NBC’s American Auto as the embattled car company’s potential new spokesperson. HBO presents the Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, following two brothers in India as they nurture wounded birds of prey. History Channel premieres a series about infamous heists and National Geographic challenges an explorer to spend a week in exotic, dangerous locales. President Biden delivers his State of the Union address before a divided Congress.
American Auto
As if the embattled Payne Motors needed another headache, the company loses its spokesperson (hard to imagine why). Imagine the lengths they’ll have to go to woo a celebrity (guest star Andy Richter) to take the gig. And then, if this comedy’s formula stays on brand, watch it all backfire spectacularly.
All That Breathes
An acclaimed and much-honored documentary follows two Indian brothers from New Delhi who devote their lives to caring for the black kite, an intimidating bird of prey. From their basement avian hospital, they bond with these fearsome creatures amid a climate of political unrest in a polluted environment. This film is the first to win both top documentary prizes at Cannes and Sundance and is nominated for a documentary feature Oscar.
History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan
The former James Bond and star of the art-thief classic remake The Thomas Crown Affair hosts an eight-part docuseries that tracks the planning, execution and aftermath of infamous real-life heists. First up: the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, with more than $100 million in diamonds and jewels stolen, said to be one of the largest robberies on record.
The 7 Toughest Days on Earth
Becoming the first Black British citizen to reach the magnetic North Pole was just the beginning. Dwayne Fields takes a small film crew on the adventure of a lifetime each week, spending seven days in some of the planet’s most treacherous locales at their deadliest time. He begins his journey in the forests of Gabon.
State of the Union Address
At least Dwayne doesn’t have to face a divided Congress. That will be President Biden’s task in his annual address to the Senate and, for his first time, a Republican-led House of Representatives. Everyone behave!
Inside Tuesday TV:
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (8/7c, Fox): The intrigue continues as Owen (Rob Lowe) gets drawn further into the FBI probe of the motorcycle gang, while Carlos (Rafael Silva) puts himself in danger while searching for his missing friend.
- Night Court (8/7c, NBC): Abby (Melissa Rauch) turns to her wacky bailiff Gurgs (Lacretta) for real-estate advice while shopping for a new apartment. Was that her only option?
- Finding Your Roots (8/7c, PBS): Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello and NFL great Tony Gonzalez trace their family histories with the help of Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
- Insecure (9/8c, OWN): Issa Rae’s sexy, smart comedy about Black women finding purpose, and relationships, in Los Angeles begins a weekly run of back-to-back episodes.
- Superchef Grudge Match (9/8c, Food Network): High-profile chefs with axes to grind square off in one-dish, winner-take-all challenges. The winner gets $10,000, bragging rights, and (this has gotta hurt) one of their frenemy’s favorite knives. In the opener, Antonia Lofaso and Jet Tila relive their Tournament of Champions rivalry, followed by Brian Malarkey taking on Carlos Anthony.
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey (9/8c, Bravo): Season 13 kicks off with a 75-minute premiere, with O.G. icon Teresa Guidice planning a lavish wedding while trying (in vain) to make peace with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. If they could all get along, there would be no show.
- Make It at Market (streaming on BritBox): In a new reality series, Repair Shop’s Dominic “Dom” Chinea enlists experts to guide entrepreneurial craftspeople in their attempt to turn a hobby into a busine