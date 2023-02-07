Andy Richter on ‘American Auto,’ Oscar nominated ‘Breathe,’ Historic Heists and Rugged Weeks, State of the Union

NBC

American Auto

8:30/7:30c

As if the embattled Payne Motors needed another headache, the company loses its spokesperson (hard to imagine why). Imagine the lengths they’ll have to go to woo a celebrity (guest star Andy Richter) to take the gig. And then, if this comedy’s formula stays on brand, watch it all backfire spectacularly.

HBO

All That Breathes

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

An acclaimed and much-honored documentary follows two Indian brothers from New Delhi who devote their lives to caring for the black kite, an intimidating bird of prey. From their basement avian hospital, they bond with these fearsome creatures amid a climate of political unrest in a polluted environment. This film is the first to win both top documentary prizes at Cannes and Sundance and is nominated for a documentary feature Oscar.

History Channel

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan

Series Premiere 10/9c

The former James Bond and star of the art-thief classic remake The Thomas Crown Affair hosts an eight-part docuseries that tracks the planning, execution and aftermath of infamous real-life heists. First up: the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, with more than $100 million in diamonds and jewels stolen, said to be one of the largest robberies on record.

National Geographic for Disney

The 7 Toughest Days on Earth

Series Premiere 10/9c

Becoming the first Black British citizen to reach the magnetic North Pole was just the beginning. Dwayne Fields takes a small film crew on the adventure of a lifetime each week, spending seven days in some of the planet’s most treacherous locales at their deadliest time. He begins his journey in the forests of Gabon.

Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images

State of the Union Address

9/8c

At least Dwayne doesn’t have to face a divided Congress. That will be President Biden’s task in his annual address to the Senate and, for his first time, a Republican-led House of Representatives. Everyone behave!

Inside Tuesday TV: