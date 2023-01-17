2023 NFL Divisional Playoffs: The Full TV Schedule

A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL sets up what looks to be an exciting quartet of Divisional Playoff games on January 21-22.

In the AFC, the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs await the Jacksonville Jaguars, who rallied in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the wild card. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 and will head to Buffalo to face the Bills, who narrowly avoided being upset by the Miami Dolphins.

In the NFC, the New York Giants took down the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 to set up a clash with their NFC East rivals and No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys demolished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 to advance to the Divisional Playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off an impressive 41-23 wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Divisional Playoffs 2023 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Saturday, January 21

AFC Divisional Playoff: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30/3:30c, NBC & Peacock

NFC Divisional Playoff: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15/7:15c, Fox

Sunday, January 22

AFC Divisional Playoff: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 3/2c, CBS & Paramount+

NFC Divisional Playoff: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30/5:30c, Fox

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are scheduled for Sunday, January 29, with the NFC on Fox at 3/2c and the AFC on CBS at 6:30/5:30c. In the event that the AFC Championship game is Buffalo vs. Kansas City, the game will be played at a neutral site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The NFL’s decision to move a potential Bills vs. Chiefs AFC game to a neutral site stems from the Week 17 cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals game following Damar Hamlin‘s on-field cardiac arrest. The cancellation caused the Bills to play fewer regular-season games and miss out on an opportunity to claim the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, is Sunday, February 12, with kickoff at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.