Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! Subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and fans are sad to see the show’s title character make her exit.

What is Grey’s Anatomy going to be when it’s missing the Grey? Fortunately, fans have already experienced what the show is like in her absence over the previous two seasons. In Season 17, her character had a serious battle with COVID that brought back McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) in a dream, and in Season 18 she went on a Parkinson’s research trip to Minnesota — as Pompeo aimed to reduce her hours on the show.

In the fall finale on November 10, Dr. Grey informed the staff of Grey Sloan that she was leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo)

On Thursday, Pompeo took to Instagram to gracefully say goodbye to the series that has defined her career for the past 19 years.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world,” she wrote.

She concluded by referencing how the fans have been in this position before with multiple main character exits in the past, but that Dr. Grey would be “back to visit.”

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️.”

Her last episode as a main cast member airs during the midseason premiere on February 23, titled “I’ll Follow The Sun,” and is written by showrunner Krista Vernoff.

She will continue to record voiceover narration for the rest of the season and will remain as an executive producer.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Returns, Thursday, February 23, 2023, 9/8c, ABC