‘Jeopardy!’ EP Teases Plans for Additional Spinoff Tournaments

Jeopardy! may have just started its 39th season and kicked off its Celebrity Jeopardy! primetime run on ABC, but executive producer Michael Davies is already considering expanding the game show even further.

The showrunner is playing with the idea of off-shoots and a possible master league, according to a new interview with the New York Times. Along with this possible league that could feature some of the show’s most winningest players, Davies is also considering games solely focused on certain areas of interest like sports and pop culture.

“What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies told the NYT. “It seemed ridiculous to me that we have this sport where every single year we take all of our best players — we take our LeBrons and our Dwyanes — and we switch them all out,” noting the desire to retain fan-favorite players.

The master league concept is something Davies said: “makes a lot of my staff nervous.” Particularly because the executive producer wishes to air episodes live instead of pre-taping like the long-running syndicated iteration.

Already Davies has brought a lot of change to the show, including the upcoming Second Chance Tournament that will determine which two players will join the annual Tournament of Champions. And apart from the broadcasts, Davies also has his hands in the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast, among other endeavors.

For now, the ideas are just that, ideas, but many of those have turned into a reality since Davies joined in 2021. Stay tuned for possible updates on the master league and spinoff ideas, and don’t miss Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! on TV this season.

