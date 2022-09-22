There was some definite concern on the part of Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) while Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) was dealing with the effects of the fire (and her addiction) in the Chicago Med Season 8 premiere, but what exactly will we see between them going forward?

Well, they did say they were going to start over and give each other a clean slate, and according to Gehlfuss and Schram, they’re sticking to that. After the premiere, we’ll see a bit of “space” between the two, Gehlfuss said during a junket to kick off One Chicago’s new seasons. “I’m finding it really interesting to see Hannah become her own character outside of Will in a way.” Still, “there’s history there that regardless if they’re starting over, it’s always going to be just bubbling under the surface.”

But he also pointed out, “It’s always interesting with Will and his relationships. It’s always been a little bit difficult for him, money and women. You can always count on that with Will, but they’re giving each other space and I think Will is enjoying seeing her become part of the Med community.”

We’re getting this opportunity to see what can develop between Will and Hannah now because the NBC drama brought Schram back; she first appeared in Season 5, left in the Season 6 premiere, then returned last season.

“I’ve loved bringing her back because with Hannah, it was such a tumultuous relationship with Will and just within her own experience and within the profession and what she had to do. I applaud our writers in bringing her back and showing after — after that low point and picking up the pieces,” she said. “Everybody’s just waiting for her to slip up and when she’s not, do they like her still? Who is Hannah outside of this addiction?”

Like in Will and Hannah’s relationship this season, there’s also uncertainty when it comes to supplies at the hospital, which will lead to a few doctors clashing in Episode 2, as executive producers Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider told TV Insider. Not only are both Will and Hannah present for that, but so are Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), Dr. Sam Abrams (Brennan Brown), and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and it involves a dye used in surgery. “When you have a shortage and you have two patients that are in need of it, how do you decide who gets to use the dye?” Schram explained.

“In a way, Will is removed because his patient is sort of outside of the two that need the dye, and so Crockett and he are coming to horns and blows over ‘just move on and figure this out so that my patient can get what they need,'” Gehlfuss previewed. “There’s always some good conflict between Crockett and Will. But I also think we’ll see them take on a brother type relationship as we move forward and show some different sides of them that we haven’t seen.”

And if it seems like Will can’t catch a break — look at his love life and his finances, considering his building just went up in flames — Gehlfuss agrees, though added, “I think Will operates best that way in a way, and that’s relatable.”

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC