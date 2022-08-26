‘Resident Alien’ Inspired Album Is Music to Fans’ Ears

There are more than a few reasons to watch Syfy‘s Resident Alien and one of them is the catchy music accompanying the quirky storylines involving alien Harry (Alan Tudyk).

Now fans can listen to the album of original scores inspired by composer Shie Rozow’s work on the pilot episode of the hit series. Rozow’s best known for their work on titles like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

The album titled Music for the Screen Vol. 2 represents the composer’s take on the show’s score after serving as the pilot episode’s music editor. Among the highlights fans can enjoy are “Somewhere, Not Here,” a track that’s described as featuring swamp blues elements, as well as “The Overlook,” a simple and tender cue.

Rozow wrote, recorded, and mixed the entire album in a span of just three days. “I thought the show was really unique and quirky, which inspired me to write my own take on its fun score,” said Rozow. The album is officially available to stream on all major music streaming platforms (including Spotify) as of Friday, August 26 and is the second of two volumes of original music by Rozow.

See Also 'Resident Alien' Creator Teases Even Messier Second Half of Season 2 Catch up with series creator Chris Sheridan ahead of the midseason premiere on August 10.

Music for the Screen Vol. 1 was released a few days earlier on Friday, August 19 and includes a compilation of original scores to four short documentaries by filmmaker Leo Pfeifer. The scores to the shorts “Lost Time,” “One Day You’ll Go Blind,” and “Body Language” Bill Shannon” have all won Telly Awards. Meanwhile, the fourth short, “Haven in the Booth” won Pfeifer as Gold Telly Award.

For those less familiar with Resident Alien, the series is based on the Dark Horse comics following a crash-landed alien named Harry whose secret mission to kill humanity goes awry. Enjoying the comforts of Earth, with other elements disrupting his progress, Harry finds himself sticking around for more adventures. The show is currently in its second season at Syfy.

Resident Alien, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Syfy