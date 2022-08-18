‘Entitled’: Showtime Comedy Starring Brett Gelman From ‘Stranger Things’ Announces Cast

Showtime and Channel 4’s new comedy from the production company behind Fleabag, has announced its cast.

Entitled comes from writer Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) and is directed by Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate). Morgan and Kirkby also serve as executive producers alongside Fleabag trio Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond. Production recently started in Manchester, England, according to Deadline.

The series is led by Stranger Things star Brett Gelman, who plays Gabe, a conniving American widower who posthumously must get to know The Beaucrofts, his British wife’s eccentric estranged family, in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside. As Gabe searches for closure and truth, his newly inherited fortune reveals each family member’s secrets and ambitions.

In addition to Gelman, the cast also includes Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Mark Quartley (Lucky Man), Jonathan Livingstone (Peacock), Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith (This is Going to Hurt), and Kelly Wenham (Merlin).

Gelman is best known for his role as Murray Bauman in Netflix’s horror-supernatural series Stranger Things. He also starred as Martin in the critically acclaimed Fleabag. His previous credits include the NBC sitcom Go On, the Comedy Central series Another Period, and the FX comedy series Married. He will next be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Lady in the Lake.

Two Brothers Pictures’ will produce the eight-part series; the British production company originally produced Fleabag for the digital channel BBC Three in a co-production agreement with Amazon Studios.

Entitled, TBA, Showtime