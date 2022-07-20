The ESPYS and a Dick Vitale Tribute, Junior Gets Frosh in ‘grown-ish,’ ‘Virgin River’

Stephen Curry hosts the ESPYS, honoring achievement in sports. One of the night’s special honorees, broadcaster Dick Vitale, is also the subject of an ESPN Films documentary. While black-ish may be finished, its spinoff grown-ish enters its fifth season with Andre “Junior” Johnson, Jr., enrolling at Cal U. Netflix drops a fourth season of its popular soapy romance Virgin River.

ESPYS

8/7c

It takes one to honor one, which explains why NBA great Stephen Curry is hosting this year’s prestigious sports awards program, broadcast live from L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Mickey Guyton performs, as sports greats mingle with entertainment headliners to present the awards to today’s top athletes, with special honors providing memorable and emotional moments. Vitali Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, receives the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and legendary hall of fame broadcaster Dick Vitale gets this year’s Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Dickie V

Documentary Premiere

Awesome, baby! The irrepressible Dick Vitale is also the subject of a special documentary profile from ESPN Films. It’s only appropriate, considering that his career reflects the history of the network, having called ESPN’s very first college basketball game back in 1979. Since then, he has brought his vivid style to more than 1,000 games. Dicky V weaves the celebration of his life story through accounts of his grueling battle against melanoma, lymphoma and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords, showing Vitale at the hospital and recovering at home. The documentary will also air on ESPN on Saturday at 4 pm/ET.

Grown-ish

Season Premiere 10/9c

We watched him grow up, if not entirely mature, over eight seasons of black-ish—and now Junior (Marcus Scribner) is off to college: sister Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) alma mater, Cal U, naturally. The fifth season opens with the younger Andre’s first day on campus, and Zoey is back on campus to support her little bro, only to realize that she misses her undergrad days more than she’s willing to admit.

Virgin River

Season Premiere

The soapy romantic drama returns for a fourth season—already renewed for a fifth—with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) in a classic dilemma. She’s thrilled that she’s finally going to be a mother, but she can’t say if the child belongs to boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson)—who was thisclose to proposing to her—or to her deceased husband, Mark (Daniel Gillies). In other town news, mayor Hope (Annette O’Toole) survived her car accident—which may not have been so accidental—but healing from her brain injury will bring new challenges for her and husband Doc (Tim Matheson). It’s been a year since the last season dropped, so if you need a refresher on other storylines left hanging, check this recap out.

