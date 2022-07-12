Out of the ‘Shadows,’ ‘Edge of the Earth,’ More Secrets in ‘Only Murders,’ Netflix’s ‘Mind’-Altering Doc

FX’s hilarious vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows is back for a fourth season of raucous slapstick horror. HBO goes to the Edge of the Earth in a harrowing docuseries about adventurers traveling to the planet’s most remote corners for extreme challenges. The mysterious building reveals more secrets in another rollicking episode of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. A four-part Netflix docuseries explores the potentials of mind-altering psychedelic drugs.

Pari Dukovic/FX

What We Do in the Shadows

Season Premiere 10/9c

Pour yourself a bowl of Count Chocula (yes, they go there) and groove to a new season of the side-splitting supernatural comedy, launching a fourth season with back-to-back episodes. The opener jumps a year from last season’s finale, with hapless vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and their eternally frustrated human slave/familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) returning from abroad to find the Staten Island mansion in an even more decrepit state than usual. (Turns out Matt Berry’s unrepentant Laszlo has become hooked on a parody of Property Brothers to little effect.) Freaking everyone out is the pint-sized (but growing) creature that emerged from the body of energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), but the tyke soon shows unexpected gifts. The slapstick antics escalate when Nadja opens a vampire nightclub and Nandor enlists magical help to find his true love. It’s all so wonderfully, spellbindingly silly.

Edge of the Earth

Series Premiere 9/8c

Armchair adventurers will thrill at the dazzling sights and harrowing exploits in a four-part nature docuseries that follows teams of risk-taking athletes as they head to remote regions of the planet where no sane person might venture. The opening hour travels through blizzards and treacherous whiteouts to the towering Mount Bertha in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park, which three extreme snowboard-ski enthusiasts plan to scale and carefully descend. Getting there is half the battle, and once they reach the summit, it’s breathtaking—in the sense that you hold your breath watching these human specks traverse the mighty peak. Future destinations include a raging river in Ecuador, a dangerous free climb in Kyrgyzstan and massive waves on the West Coast of South Africa.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

“It’s like I’m watching Squid Game with subtitles,” declares Charles (Steve Martin) when his teenage daughter Lucy (Zoe Colletti) pays a visit with her hip lingo that even leaves millennial Mabel (Selena Gomez) scratching her head. Lucy isn’t just eager to help solve the latest mystery, but seems to know an awful lot about the hidden passages and secrets of the Arconia, the better to help the Only Murders team learn even more about their sketchy neighbors. In other news, we learn that back in his Brazzos days, Charles enjoyed one-hit-wonder musical status in Germany. (David Hasselhoff would be so jealous).

Netflix

How to Change Your Mind

Series Premiere

Or maybe blow your mind? Based on Michael Pollan’s book, a four-part documentary from the prolific Alex Gibney, directed by Alison Ellwood and Lucy Walker, explores the potential of mind-altering psychedelics LSD, psilocybin, MDMA and mescaline by demystifying their use with human-interest stories. “What if mental health problems like OCD, PTSD, alcoholism and depression could all be helped?” Pollan queries in his study of psychedelic research and therapy, which he calls “the tool for understanding the mind.”

Inside Tuesday TV: