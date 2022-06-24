‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman in Apple’s ‘Lady in the Lake’

Moses Ingram, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi’s nemesis Reva Sevander/the Third Sister in the Disney+ series, has been cast in Apple TV+‘s upcoming Lady in the Lake adaptation opposite Natalie Portman.

Ingram’s casting comes after Lupita Nyong’o exited the series in May; Ingram will take over the role of Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman balancing motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Based on Laura Lippman’s novel and created and directed by Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Lady in the Lake is set in 1960s Baltimore and follows Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife who reinvents herself as an investigative journalist after an unsolved murder. This new career path puts her on a collision course with Ingram’s Sherwood.

According to Lippman, the story was inspired by two real-life disappearances of two young women — one Black, one white — in 1960s Baltimore. “When I decided to write a novel set in the ’60s, I very much wanted to look at these two different deaths,” she told NPR in 2019, “and how differently they had been portrayed in media.”

Ingram previously starred as Jolene in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She has recently received praise for her turn in the Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Earlier this year, she appeared in Michael Bay’s movie Ambulance.

In addition to Ingram and Portman, the cast also includes Y’Lan Noel (Insecure), Mikey Madison (Better Things), and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things). The series marks Portman’s first major episodic television role; she has previously made guest appearances in episodes of The Simpsons, Angie Tribeca, and most recently, Marvel’s What If…?

See Also ‘The Buccaneers’: Apple TV+ Working On Its Own 'Bridgerton' Series centers on a group of young American women who ruffle feathers in 1870s London society.

The series is executive produced by Har’el, Portman, Christopher Leggett, Sophie Mas, Nathan Ross, the late Jean-Marc Vallée, Julie Gardner, Amy J. Kaufman, and Layne Eskridge.

Lady in the Lake, TBA, Apple TV+