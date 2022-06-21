Jen Lilley to Host GAC Family’s ‘Great American Christmas in July’

You’ll have plenty of options to enjoy the holidays this summer, with GAC Family joining the mix this year.

GAC Family has announced that Jen Lilley is set to host the network’s first-ever Great American Christmas in July programming event. It all kicks off on Saturday, July 2 and features 24/7 Christmas movies throughout Independence Day weekend. The event will offer fans of holiday romantic comedies the opportunity to celebrate Christmas early with encore presentations of GAC Family’s original Christmas movies.

The Great American Christmas in July programming event is going to include first look previews of all-new holiday films planned for Great American Christmas 2022. The network previously announced that the network’s holiday programming franchise will return on Friday, October 28, with its new slate of movies.

The programming highlights for this event include encores of Christmas Time Is Here, The Great Christmas Switch, A Christmas Star, Jingle Bell Princess, A Kindhearted Christmas, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Royally Wrapped for Christmas (Lilley’s first original rom-com for GAC Family), Joy for Christmas, A Lot Like Christmas, Angel Falls Christmas, and Much Ado About Christmas. The event also includes holiday movie fan-favorites, Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle, Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle, A Cinderella Christmas, and A Match Made at Christmas.

In January, Lilley signed a multi-picture agreement with GAC Media, and the deal included her starring in four original movies over the next two years. “Aside from being an immensely talented and hardworking actor, Jen is a generous and kindhearted person who is a perfect fit for GAC,” Bill Abbott, President and CEO of GAC Media, said in a statement at the time. “Many of us on the GAC team have known Jen for years, and we are excited to welcome her to the family as we work together to bring even more entertaining movies to our fans.”