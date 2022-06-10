‘Legacies’: Joseph Morgan Confirms Klaus Will Appear in Series Finale (VIDEO)

The end is rapidly approaching for The CW‘s Legacies as the fourth and final season is set to bow out June 16, and an unexpected character will be making an appearance to say his farewells.

Joseph Morgan, who played Klaus Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and later on the spin-off The Originals, will reprise the character once more in the upcoming Legacies series finale. Morgan himself revealed the news during a late night Instagram Live video on Thursday (June 9), stating that Klaus will be back “just for a fleeting moment.”

“I don’t know if I’ve got permission to do this… I don’t know if I need it, to be honest; regardless, we’re here now,” Morgan said in the video before breaking the surprising news. “You are going to see Klaus again, in the final ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That’s it. You heard it here first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Morgan (@therealjosephmorgan)

He went on to say, “I know a lot of you probably don’t like this… this was never ever about a ship for me, or for Klaus. This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter. Their relationship.”

Morgan first appeared in the second season of The Vampire Diaries in a recurring role before being promoted to a series regular for Seasons 3 and 4. He left after the fourth season as Klaus moved to New Orleans on his own family’s spin-off, The Originals. In his final episodes, Klaus sacrificed himself to save his daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), which begs the question, how will Klaus appear in the Legacies finale if the character is dead?

Last month, Morgan seemed to shoot down speculation of Klaus’ return, noting that he hadn’t seen the cast from The Vampire Diaries Universe in years. He also told fans to stop looking for hidden codes. “Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead,” he tweeted. However, the first letters of his tweet spelled out the word “FINALE,” so it appears Morgan was dropping hints all along.

He added to the speculation on Thursday night, tweeting, “If you had the chance to say one last goodbye to the child you loved more than anything, would you take it? #Legacies.”

If you had the chance to say one last goodbye to the child you loved more than anything, would you take it? #Legacies — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 9, 2022

Regardless of what form Klaus takes in the upcoming finale, fans are already super excited about the possibility. Check out some of the reaction below.

MR JOSEPH MORGAN HIMSELF JUST CONFIRMED KLAUS WILL BE BACK IN THE FINALE #LEGACIES #JOSEPHMORGAN WOWOWOW

(We all knew but NOW WE KNOW ) pic.twitter.com/EGr0mXxAtE — Eli (@highhizzie) June 9, 2022

me after joseph morgan just confirmed he will be in the final episode of legacies. pic.twitter.com/oKTVvBzfDQ — jenny🏹 (@hunyscorpio) June 9, 2022

He is the king.

He is the hybrid.

He is the legend.

He is the thing that lesser men fear.

He is the most ruthless beast who ever lived. THIS IS NOT THE END OF KLAUS MIKAELSON! pic.twitter.com/QbXY85aDgU — 💗 Angeliki 💗 (@jomosquad) June 10, 2022

OMG!! KLAUS’ CLOTHES… KLAUS IS COMING BACK 🤧😭 “YOU WILL SEE HIM, ONE LAST TIME.” 😭🤧😍 pic.twitter.com/2sysA2dmjR — ❝кℓαυѕ αη∂ cαяσℓιηє яєтυяη❞ (@JodiceKlaroline) June 10, 2022

JOSEPH MORGAN JUST CONFIRMED HE’LL BE BACK FOR THE LEGACIES FINALE AS KLAUS MIKAELSON NEXT WEEK WE’RE GETTING PARALLEL TO THIS I’M SOBBING pic.twitter.com/ezXuEBhDvI — Sarah (@barchieshome) June 10, 2022

Legacies, Season 4 Finale, Thursday, June 16, 9/8c, The CW