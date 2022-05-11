CMT to Broadcast Live Naomi Judd Memorial Service

CMT and Sandbox Live have announced that they’ll host Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, a live celebration from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, in partnership with the Judds, to honor the extraordinary life of Naomi Judd.

The country music icon died at the end of April and CMT will exclusively televise this public memorial service as a commercial-free special for her fans on Sunday, April 15. The network is working closely with Judd’s daughters Ashley and Wynonna and her husband Larry Strickland to organize the event.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley, and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi,” a statement from CMT producers begins. “While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family, and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music.”

“This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit, and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” the statement concluded. Additional information regarding the special has yet to be unveiled.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration is a co-production from CMT and Sandbox Live. Meanwhile, Margaret Comeaux, Leslie Fram, Jason Owen, and Patrizia DiMaria serve as executive producers on the special. Stay tuned for more details on the event airing this weekend on CMT.

Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, Live Special, Sunday, May 15, 6/5c, CMT