Harry Styles to Kick Off ‘Today’ Citi Concert Series This Spring

Harry Styles is heading to New York City this May as the performer is set to officially kick off Today‘s Citi Concert Series.

On Thursday, May 19, the former One Direction member and upcoming star of Don’t Worry Darling . Styles’ appearance on the morning program is tied to promoting his new album Harry’s House.

The singer’s set will include songs from the new album, but the exact lineup has yet to be revealed. Styles has previously appeared on Today for their concert series in the past. Most recently, he took to the morning show’s stage in February 2020.

Ahead of the May 19 concert, visitors can secure official Fan Passes for #HarryStylesTODAY by visiting Today‘s website. Fans can also secure a spot in the crowd by visiting the plaza on a first-come, first-serve basis without a pass.

Following the live performance and broadcast, viewers will be able to watch the concert online via TODAY.com. For all Rockefeller Plaza performances, Today requires proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID. Any fans wishing to attend are being encouraged to read more on Covid-19 protocols here.

For the eighth consecutive year, Citi is sponsoring the Citi Music Series on Today. Stay tuned to see which other stars will take center stage this summer for the morning show.

Today, Weekdays, 7/6am c, NBC