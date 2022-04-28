2022 NFL Draft: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Event

Why has the annual NFL draft — for decades held in smoky Manhattan hotel rooms — become such popular event television? Because hungry football fans who crave off-season news love the “perfect blend of uncertainty, anticipation, and hope” the draft offers, says longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Last season, 12.6 million viewers tuned in to Round 1 action to see which top college prospects would join their favorite pro teams. With the first round upon us again, Kiper’s fellow analyst Matt Miller sizes up three things to expect in this year’s Las Vegas confab.

A Winning Edge

The 2022 draft is rich in “edge” players — defensive ends gifted at disrupting offensive plays — with the class of the field being Michigan’s Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson. “He has strength, power, and a rare quickness — and he’s also relentless,” Miller says.

A Farewell to Arms

This could be the first draft since 2013 with no QBs taken among the top 10 picks. “There’s a lack of talent in this year’s quarterback class,” admits Miller. The other factor: “So many teams [already] filled that need with trades,” opting for proven vets like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

The Need for Flexibility

Teams that come in knowing the players they want must scramble if another squad drafts them first — which happens all the time. Says Miller, “It’s like what Mike Tyson said: Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Look for more recovery attempts when Rounds 2–3 air Friday, April 29, at 7/6c on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network.

2022 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 28, 8/7c, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network