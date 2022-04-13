Homecoming on ‘Wonder Years,’ Hostage Situation on ‘Fire,’ Touring National Parks, ‘Nature’ Goes Arctic, So Does ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’

ABC’s The Wonder Years welcomes back Dean’s brother from Vietnam—with an older girlfriend! The Chicago Fire team has to rescue Chief Boden from a hostage situation. Former President Barack Obama narrates a five-part travelogue celebrating the world’s great national parks. PBS’ Nature explores the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and Disney+ goes back to the Ice Age with animated shorts featuring the bumbling squirrel Scrat and Baby Scrat.

ABC

The Wonder Years (2021)

8:30/7:30c

The nostalgic family comedy tugs at the heartstrings when eldest Williams son Bruce (Spence Moore III) returns home for good from Vietnam. The family’s joyful relief is tempered with surprise when Bruce introduces them to his girlfriend, Tammy (Yvonne Orji from Insecure), who they never knew existed. That she’s in her 30s, divorced with an 8-year-old son, also comes as a bit of a shock.

Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago Fire

9/8c

Anchoring an all-new night of Chicago procedurals, Fire rallies the Firehouse 51 crew to come to the rescue of deputy district chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) when he’s taken hostage in a grocery store. Not only must he battle the violent assailant, but he’s tending to the injured while trying to prevent more victims. Calling all first responders!

Netflix

Our Great National Parks

Series Premiere

During his administration, President Barack Obama expanded protections for more than 550 million acres of America’s public lands and waters, making him a logical choice to narrate a five-part travelogue celebrating conservation and preservation of some of the world’s most majestic national parks. The visually stunning series, from the executive producer of Blue Planet II, journeys to five continents, visiting sites including Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, Chilean Patagonia and the waters of Monterey Bay in California.

Nature

8/7c

Nature visits the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska, one of our last untouched wilderness areas where wildlife including a migrating Porcupine caribou herd flourish. But climate change is threatening this once-frozen fortress and the polar bears, Arctic foxes and musk oxen who depend on it.

Blue Sky Studios

Ice Age: Scrat Tales

Series Premiere

Get your Scrat on in six animated shorts spun off from the hit Ice Age franchise. Everyone’s favorite frantic squirrel is now a dad, and these toons show father and son Baby Scrat bonding while fretting over their most prized possession: the Acorn.

Inside Wednesday TV: