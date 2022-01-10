‘Jeopardy!’ Million Dollar Player, College Football Championship, ‘Golden Palace,’ Michael K. Williams’ ‘Black Market’

Amy Schneider continues her winning streak on Jeopardy!, having passed the $1 million threshold on Friday. ESPN airs college football’s National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama. Originally designed to celebrate the late Betty White’s 100th birthday this month, Hulu presents the one and only season of the Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace. The late Michael K. Williams (The Wire) leaves behind a second season of his docuseries investigating why some people turn to crime.

Jeopardy!

Ka-ching! That’s the sound of Amy Schneider gunning for game-show history as she clocked another win Friday, her 28th, as only the fourth player to cross the $1 million threshold in non-tournament play. Fans will be tuning in to see if her winning streak extends to a 29th game, putting her closer to James Holzhauer’s 32 wins and Matt Amodio’s 38—perhaps even threatening current host Ken Jennings’ still-unmatched 74-game record.

College Football Playoff National Championship

A classic matchup pits six-time winner Alabama Crimson Tide against the Georgia Bulldogs, looking to break a 41-year title drought. (In case you were wondering why CBS went into repeats so soon in the new year, this ratings grabber is the answer.)

The Golden Palace

Granted, this misbegotten 1992-93 spinoff of The Golden Girls (minus Bea Arthur, who appeared in only two episodes) doesn’t represent the finest moments of the late Betty White’s career—or of her co-stars Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. But for those who’ve watched every Golden Girls episode so many times you can quote the jokes, this opportunity for a 24-episode binge is another way to honor the beloved star during what would have been her 100th-birthday month. Don Cheadle co-stars as the hotel’s manager, with Cheech Marin as the chef.

Black Market

Acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams (The Wire, Lovecraft Country) was in production on Season 2 of this docuseries about underground black-market operations when he died in September. (Wire co-star Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, Tracy Morgan and Rosie Perez provide voice-overs for episodes later in the season.) In the opener, Williams goes deep inside the world of organized retail crime, where boosting designer clothes and sneakers brings high profits. A longtime advocate for criminal justice system reform, Williams saw this series as an avenue for redemption for those struggling to survive within a system that had failed them.

