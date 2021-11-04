MeTV Holiday Schedule 2021: ‘Happy Days’ & ‘Dick Van Dyke’ Holiday Episodes and More

This holiday season, MeTV is giving the gift of classic television with the A Very Merry MeTV lineup of festive programming.

From comedies and cartoons to dramas and sci-fi, the rerun network has something for everyone this year, including holiday-themed episodes from classics such as Happy Days, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Twilight Zone, M*A*S*H, and The Love Boat, with much more airing throughout November and December.

Additionally, MeTV’s Toon In With Me will jump to primetime for the channel’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas special on December 8, featuring classic holiday shorts starring beloved animated characters Bugs Bunny and the Tasmanian Devil, Popeye, and Tom and Jerry, hosted by Bill Leff with his partner Toony the Talking Tuna (Kevin Fleming).

Scroll down for the full holiday season slate below (*note: times are listed ET/PT).

Sunday, November 14

1:30 p.m. The Brady Bunch, “The Un-Underground Movie”

2 p.m. Gilligan’s Island, “Little Island, Big Gun”

4 p.m. Mama’s Family, “An Ill Wind”

5 p.m. The Love Boat, “Best of Friends/Too Many Dads/Love Will Find a Way”

Saturday, November 20

6 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “Turkey Day”

6:30 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “Thanksgiving Spirit”

Tuesday, November 23

12 p.m. The Waltons, “The Waiting”

Wednesday, November 24

12 p.m. The Waltons, “Thanksgiving Story” (Part 1)

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving)

12 p.m. The Waltons, “Thanksgiving Story” (Part 2)

6:30 p.m. Happy Days, “First Thanksgiving”

7 p.m. M*A*S*H, “Yalu Brick Road”

Saturday, November 27

6 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas”

6:30 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “No Place Like Home”

Western Christmas

11 a.m. Wagon Train, “The Mary Ellen Thomas Story”

12 p.m. The Big Valley, “Judgement in Heaven”

1 p.m. Gunsmoke, “Magnus”

2 p.m. Bonanza, “A Christmas Story”

3 p.m. Rawhide, “Twenty-Five Santa Clauses”

4 p.m. Have Gun Will Travel, “Be Not Forgetful”

4:30 p.m. Wanted: Dead or Alive, “Eight Cent Reward”

Sunday, November 28

12 p.m. The Brady Bunch, “A Very Brady Christmas Movie”

Sunday, December 5

5 p.m. The Love Boat, “Lonely at the Top/Silent Night/Divorce Me Please”

Monday, December 6

8 p.m. MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas

Sunday, December 12

8 p.m. Monk, “Mr. Monk Meets His Dad”

Thursday, December 16

7 a.m. MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas (Part 1)

Friday, December 17

7:30 a.m. MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas (Part 2)

Saturday, December 18

6 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Week Before Christmas”

6:30 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas in Hooterville”

Sunday, December 19

9 a.m. Saved By the Bell, “Home for Christmas” (Part 1)

9:30 a.m. Saved By the Bell, “Home for Christmas” (Part 2)

10 a.m. The Flintstones, “Christmas Flintstones”

1:30 p.m. The Brady Bunch, “The Voice of Christmas”

2 p.m. Gilligan’s Island, “Birds Gotta Fly, Fish Gotta Talk”

4 p.m. Mama’s Family, “Santa Mama”

4:30 p.m. Mama’s Family, “Mama Gets Goosed”

5 p.m. The Love Boat, “Santa, Santa, Santa/Another Dog Gone Christmas/Noel’s Christmas Carol”

6 p.m. The Andy Griffith Show, “Christmas Story”

7 p.m. M*A*S*H, “Dear Dad”

7:30 p.m. M*A*S*H, “Dear Sis”

8 p.m. Monk, “Mr. Monk and the Secret Santa”

9 p.m. Monk, “Mr. Monk and the Man Who Shot Santa”

10:30 p.m. Carol Burnett and Friends, “Mrs. Wiggins/Harry’s Mirage and Grill”

11 p.m. The Dick Van Dyke Show, “The Alan Brady Show Presents”

12 a.m. The Honeymooners, “ ‘Twas the night Before Christmas”

12:30 a.m. The Twilight Zone, “The Night of the Meek”

Tuesday, December 21

12 p.m. The Waltons, “The Spirit”

6:30 p.m. Happy Days, “Christmas Time”

Wednesday, December 22

10 a.m. Matlock, “Santa Claus”

12 p.m. The Waltons, “The Best Christmas”

6:30 p.m. Happy Days, “Richie Branches Out”

12:35 a.m. The Twilight Zone, “Five Characters in Search of an Exit”

Thursday, December 23

10 a.m. Matlock, “The Gift”

12 p.m. The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol” (Part 1)

6:30 p.m. Happy Days, “Tell It to the Marines”

11 p.m. Carol Burnett and Friends, “Nobody Does It Like Me”

12:35 a.m. The Twilight Zone, “Changing of the Guard”

1:05 a.m. Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “The Festive Season”

5 a.m. Highway Patrol, “Christmas Story”

Friday, December 24

6 a.m. Dragnet, “The Christmas Story”

8 a.m. Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut”

10 a.m. Matlock, “The Scrooge”

11 a.m. In the Heat of the Night, “Blessings”

12 p.m. The Waltons, “The Children’s Carol” (Part 2)

1 p.m. Gunsmoke, “Magnus”

2 p.m. Bonanza, “A Christmas Story”

5:30 p.m. Adam-12, “Christmas”

6 p.m. The Addams Family, “Christmas with the Addams Family”

6:30 p.m. Happy Days, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”

7 p.m. M*A*S*H, “Death Takes a Holiday”

7:30 p.m. M*A*S*H, “The Day After Christmas”

9:30 p.m. Green Acres, “Old Fashioned Christmas”

10 p.m. Hogan’s Heroes, “The Prisoner’s Prisoner”

11 p.m. The Ed Sullivan Show, “Holiday Greetings from the Ed Sullivan Show”

1 a.m. Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Santa Claus and the Tenth Avenue Kid”

1:30 a.m. Alfred Hitchcock Presents, “Back for Christmas”

5 a.m. Petticoat Junction, “The Santa Claus Special”

5:30 a.m. Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Christmas”

Saturday, December 25 (Christmas)

6 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas at the Clampetts”

6:30 a.m. The Beverly Hillbillies, “The Christmas Present”

9 a.m. Wagon Train, “The St. Nicholas Story”

2 p.m. Bonanza, “Gabrielle”

4 p.m. Wagon Train, “The St. Nicholas Story”

6 p.m. MeTV’s Super Colossal Cartoon Christmas

1 a.m. Lost In Space, “Return from Outer Space”

2 a.m. Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, “Long Live the King”

3 a.m. Land of the Giants, “Night of Thrombeldinbar”