‘Better Things’ Ending With Season 5 On FX

The upcoming fifth season of Pamela Adlon‘s FX comedy-drama Better Things will be the show’s final season.

Adlon’s critically-acclaimed series debuted in September 2016 and tells the story of Sam Fox (Adlon), a divorced actress who raises her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward), on her own. She also takes care of her British mother, Phyllis “Phil” Darby (Celia Imrie), who has some looming physical and mental issues.

“I will forever be grateful to FX for allowing me to tell stories the way I see the world and want the world to be seen,” Adlon said in a statement to Deadline. “Making this show has been film school for me. I bow down to my crew and my cast. And I can’t wait for people to discover and re-discover Better Things. This is gonna be a wrap on Sam Fox (for now). See you at the after party.”

Adlon executive produces, writes, directs, showruns, and stars in Better Things, which is now filming its fifth and final season. The series earned Adlon Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series in both 2017 and 2018. And, in 2016, the show won a Peabody Award.

FX picked up Better Things for a fifth season in July 2020, and Adlon also agreed to a new overall deal with FX Productions. She has been working on new scripted and unscripted programming for the cable network alongside potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

Last year, Adlon had a recurring guest role in the NBC drama This Is Us as Dr. Leigh, and she also starred in the feature film Holler, opposite Jessica Barden (The End of the F…ing World) and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

Better Things, Season 5, TBA, FX