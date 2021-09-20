‘Sex Education’: Asa Butterfield Admits Otis & Maeve Still Have ‘A Lot to Learn’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Sex Education, Season 3, Episode 8.]

Sex Education has finally delivered on its long-awaited will-they-won’t-they storyline with Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) in Season 3.

The series saw the former sex therapy clinic colleagues admit their feelings for one another as Otis revealed what he’d said in a since-deleted voicemail to Maeve in Season 2. After being left behind at a rest stop on their class trip to France earlier in the season, sparks flew as the pair shared their first kiss.

But as with all good things, the warm and fuzzy feelings were given a heavy dose of reality in the season’s final moments. After struggling with money and familial discord, Maeve’s mother Erin (Anne-Marie Duff) pulled off a rather generous surprise by gifting her daughter with enough money to partake in an academic opportunity in America.

Wrestling with the idea of going, Maeve’s bestie Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) convinces her she has to go despite Maeve’s inclination to stay and make things work with Otis. So, what does this mean for the potential future of this long-awaited romantic pairing?

“They both see each other eye to eye, and a lot of the miscommunication has been cleared up,” Butterfield tells TV Insider. “They really connect and understand each other, but they’re both young. I mean, they’re teenagers.”

Despite their level of maturity, Butterfield’s sentiments remind viewers of just how quickly things can change for these characters. “They’ve still got a lot to learn,” he admits, “and I don’t think anyone that age knows exactly who they’re going to spend the rest of their life with is.”

But before fans give up all hope Butterfield teases, “we’ll have to see when or if Maeve comes back from America, what’s going to happen.” Should the show return for a fourth season, things between Maeve and Otis were left on a fairly positive note as she said “see you later” instead of “goodbye.” Only time will tell for certain though. Until then, relive every sweet moment between the pair in Seasons 1 through 3 on Netflix now.

