Meghan Markle’s Netflix Animated Series Is Based On Her Own Life, Claim Fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are bringing their own animated series to Netflix through their company Archewell Productions, and it seems like the Duchess of Sussex herself is the inspiration.

Pearl is described as a family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who will learn to step into her power and find inspiration from influential women throughout history. Markle will executive produce the series alongside David Furnish (Rocketman), Carolyn Soper (Tangled), Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), and Dan Cogan (The Apollo). Amanda Rynda (The Loud House) will serve as showrunner.

While details around the series remain scarce, fans of the royal couple have theorized that the show is based on Markle herself. This is because the name “Meghan” means “pearl.” According to thebump.com, “Meghan is a girl’s name meaning ‘pearl’ that is related to the Greek name Margaret and the Welsh name Megan.”

Read someone saying Meghan means Pearl in Welsh and Greek.. and I also think she’s inspired by her 11 year old self. What an imagination 🤯 #MeghanMarkle 👑🇺🇸❤️ Excellence https://t.co/wfxxNMF5e0 — ❤️👑🇺🇸❤️ Lili Diana ❤️👑🇺🇸❤️ (@abgweth) July 15, 2021

Speaking about the series, Markle said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Furnish added: “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”

Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year, which will see them produce documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children’s series. One of those projects is Heart of Invictus, a docuseries focused on the global adaptive sports competition founded by Prince Harry.