Matthew Daddario Defends His ‘Why Women Kill’ Character, Pitches ‘Shadowhunters’ Return (VIDEO)

Matthew Daddario made hearts beat faster with his role as Alec Lightwood on the gone-too-soon Freeform series Shadowhunters. Now, he’s setting more aflutter with his new role on the second season of Paramount+’s Why Women Kill. The shows couldn’t be more different, but Daddario easily moves from Shadowhunters‘ fantasy world to the 1940s-set drama of the darkly comic anthology series, created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), which focuses on a group of women and the men who have done them wrong.

Asked whether his character, Scooter, is a bad guy, the actor says that even if his actions aren’t exactly noble when romancing the wealthy (and married) Rita Castillo (Lana Parrilla), he’s not a villain. “Scooter’s not the reason people kill,” Daddario insists. “He’s a catalyst, maybe. Scooter is a nice guy—he is—he just seems a little troublesome because he’s not really presenting himself honestly.” Daddario also promises that you’ll learn to love Scooter even though he’s flawed.

Of course, with reboots and revivals of shows old and new being so popular these days, we also asked Daddario his thoughts on stepping back into Alec’s shoes if Shadowhunters were to ever return. Fans would love nothing more than to see Alec back on their TV screens, hopefully with his on-screen husband, Magnus Bane (Harry Shum, Jr.)! Watch the video above to hear what he suggests should happen if the show does come back around again.

Why Women Kill is currently streaming on Paramount +. New episodes drop every Thursday.